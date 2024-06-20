Lake Austin Spa Resort Welcomes Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots to Texas for the First Time

This summer, Lake Austin Spa Resort, the award-winning 40-room wellness resort, is breaking a sweat as it welcomes beloved celebrity fitness trainer Isaac Boots for his signature TORCHD retreat on the shores of Lake Austin. Credit: Harol Baez Situated on a constant level lake in the Texas Hill Country, Lake Austin Spa Resort is a 40-room oasis of self care and renewal.

Boots’ TORCHD™ program makes Texas debut with immersive four night fitness retreat presented by NOBULL

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Lake Austin Spa Resort, the award-winning 40-room wellness resort, is breaking a sweat as it welcomes beloved celebrity fitness trainer Isaac Boots for his signature TORCHD retreat on the shores of Lake Austin. Presented by the forward-thinking wellness company, NOBULL, Boots will present his first-ever retreat in the Lone Star State, July 28-August 1, 2024.

Four-night all-inclusive package rates for the Lake Austin retreat start at $795 per person per night including a $100 per night spa and personal experience credit and are inclusive of two Boots led fitness classes exclusive to retreat participants and a private social event daily. In addition, rates include all meals, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, plus a robust menu of activities, such as wellness and outdoor programs, culinary and cocktail classes, access to paddleboards, kayaks, and hydrobikes and daily boat cruises. Retreat guests will receive a code to pre-order a complimentary pair of the NOBULL Aspire sneakers and receive other branded swag including Lake Austin stainless water bottle and drawstring backpack upon arrival.

On July 29 and 30 the resort will welcome Austinites who purchase a day pass to enjoy a spot in one of BOOTS’ coveted workouts at 11 am and post-event social with Boots as well as a bountiful culinary buffet at the venue, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. The day pass is available for $105 per person, plus tax.

Boots, a Broadway dancer-turned-renowned fitness personality, counts celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Gwyneth Paltrow, among his many clients. And while he’s brought his TORCHD program to destinations like the Hamptons and Palm Beach, his appearance at Lake Austin Spa Resort will be the first time those in Texas can experience it in their home state. Boots will hold classes at the property Monday – Thursday including two fitness classes per day and other social events with Boots, including a cooking class and cold plunge in the resort’s new hydro-circuit area.

TORCHD by Isaac Boots combines dance cardio with body-weight resistance to burn fat and build stamina while strengthening one's physical and mental health. The morning session will be a 45-minute full body just for Lake Austin guests. The evening session will be a half hour and encompasses stretching. Throughout the week, those in attendance can also look forward to wellness-forward, bonding activities like daily boat cruises and group dining with exceptional cuisine offerings made from locally sourced ingredients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Isaac and his TORCHD program to Lake Austin Spa Resort for the first time which reinforces our mission of offering premier wellness programming to our guests,” says Cindy Present, Director of Wellness. “Isaac is so highly regarded in the fitness industry and beyond for his go-getter mindset and carefully executed workouts that we know his visit here will be absolutely unforgettable.”

About Lake Austin Spa Resort

Rolling hills, tranquil waters, and genuine hospitality are just a little piece of the magic that makes up Lake Austin Spa Resort in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The award-winning wellness resort offers all-inclusive vacation packages that include accommodations in one of 40 charming lakeside or private garden guest rooms, three locally sourced gourmet meals daily, indoor and outdoor fitness classes, boating and lake activities, curated wellness programs, and a selection of unique skin and body treatments in the 25,000-square foot LakeHouse Spa. Exclusive and rare experiences like the AquaStretch Myofascial underwater massage make Lake Austin Spa Resort the only wellness resort in the US to provide this specialized therapy. Plus, guests can choose from daily enriching workshops with world-class and expert speakers, artists, and authors for their minds and bodies.

About Isaac Boots

Born and raised in Hawaii, Isaac Boots is a celebrity trainer, choreographer, and former Broadway dancer with a long list of credits. Having trained celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Lisa Rinna, and more – Isaac Boots is one of the most in-demand fitness trainers across NYC, The Hamptons, and L.A. For more info, visit https://isaacboots.com/ and @IsaacBoots.

About NOBULL

NOBULL was founded in 2015 by Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer as a community-first brand built for those with the shared pursuit to be better. The brand has quickly grown into a leading training brand and is headquartered in Boston. In 2023, Mike Repole’s Impact Capital invested in NOBULL with the goal of spearheading and accelerating the growth of the company. In 2024, NOBULL merged with Tom Brady’s TB12 and Brady Brand to create a wellness company aiming to provide the tools needed to help those who strive to become better every day. For more info, visit https://www.nobullproject.com/

