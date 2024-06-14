TAIWAN, June 14 - President Lai meets Ambassador James Moriarty

On the afternoon of June 14, President Lai Ching-te met with Ambassador James Moriarty, former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman. In remarks, President Lai said that Taiwan will continue to enhance its national defense capabilities, showing the world our determination to defend ourselves and safeguard freedom and democracy. The president stated that as we face such global issues as pandemics and extreme weather events, Taiwan will continue to actively work with the United States and other like-minded countries to overcome various challenges. President Lai thanked Ambassador Moriarty for demonstrating his support for Taiwan and expressed hope that Taiwan-US relations will continue to deepen and thrive through our joint efforts as we jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to Ambassador Moriarty as he visits Taiwan again. I met with Ambassador Moriarty during my terms as Tainan City mayor, premier, and vice president. I am delighted to see my good friend today and exchange views on Taiwan-US relations. I look forward to hearing Ambassador Moriarty’s comments.

Ambassador Moriarty is a dear and longstanding friend of Taiwan. When he served as chairman of the AIT, he spared no effort in expanding Taiwan-US cooperation across many areas, laying a solid foundation for the development of our bilateral ties. Since stepping down from that role, Ambassador Moriarty has continued to show great concern for Taiwan. Indeed, he plays a highly influential role, providing expert advice to various sectors in the US and actively promoting Taiwan-US military and security cooperation. He has made tremendous contributions to the deepening of our bilateral strategic partnership.

In recent years, we have faced growing authoritarianism. I want to thank the US government and Congress for fulfilling their commitments to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances and for supporting the continued deepening of Taiwan-US cooperation. Together, we are safeguarding regional peace and stability and defending the values of freedom and democracy.

I have always believed that peace can only be achieved by building up strength. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to enhance its national defense capabilities, showing the world our determination to defend ourselves and safeguard freedom and democracy.

At the same time, as we face such global issues as pandemics and extreme weather events, Taiwan will continue to serve as a responsible member of the international community, actively working with the US and other like-minded countries to overcome various challenges.

In closing, I want to thank Ambassador Moriarty for making the long journey here to demonstrate his support for Taiwan. I look forward to Taiwan-US relations continuing to deepen and thrive through our joint efforts as we jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Ambassador Moriarty then delivered remarks, saying that he has a deep affection and deep commitment to Taiwan and its people, but that is merely a reflection of the feelings and the thoughts of the American people. He added that if you look at what that is based on, it is based on common interests, which are always important, but more importantly, common values.

Ambassador Moriarty said that of course, we all have an overarching interest in peace and stability and the ability of our economies and our societies not to suffer from outside aggression. But just as importantly, he said, both of our societies firmly believe in the value of each and every individual and of the responsibility of the state to each and every individual. He said that in that regard, he cannot help but admire President Lai, watching him move up, compete for elections, win the confidence of his people, and finally, hold the highest office in the land.

Like America, the ambassador said, Taiwan faces many challenges, adding that we all have our domestic challenges, and we all have our foreign challenges, but he said he believes that, working together, the democracies of the world will not only continue to march forward, but move towards a brighter future. In closing, he thanked President Lai for finding the time to meet him and thanked all his Taiwan friends for their friendship to America and their support for their democratic system and values.