TAIWAN, May 16 - Presidential Office responds to remarks by US President Donald Trump in media interview

Regarding recent comments made by United States President Donald Trump during a media interview, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated on May 16 that the office has noted multiple reaffirmations from the US side, including President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that the consistent US policy and position toward Taiwan remain unchanged. Spokesperson Kuo emphasized that it is a clear fact that President Lai Ching-te has consistently advocated for continuing to contribute to regional peace and stability and remaining committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. This also remains the unwavering commitment of the 23 million people of Taiwan who love freedom and democracy. The Republic of China is a sovereign, independent democratic country; this is self-evident, and Beijing’s claims are therefore without merit. Our nation is grateful to President Trump for his continued support for security in the Taiwan Strait since his first term in office. Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the US to achieve peace through strength, ensuring that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are not threatened or undermined, which serves the common interests of Taiwan, the US, and the global democratic community.

Addressing public attention regarding military procurement, Spokesperson Kuo stated that, as is widely known, China’s escalating military threat is the sole destabilizing factor within the Indo-Pacific region, including the Taiwan Strait. This threat is also the primary reason why countries along the first island chain are actively collaborating with the US to strengthen their defense capabilities, and Taiwan cannot and will not be an exception. Furthermore, military sales between Taiwan and the US are not only a reflection of the US security commitment to Taiwan as stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act, but also serve as a mutual deterrence against regional threats. Our nation appreciates President Trump's longstanding, continuous support for security in the Taiwan Strait, including the ongoing provision of various advanced equipment to our country, with the scale and monetary value of these sales repeatedly reaching historic highs.

Spokesperson Kuo concluded that Taiwan-US cooperation has always been demonstrated through action. Taiwan looks forward to continuing to work with the US under the firm commitments of the Taiwan Relations Act, collaborating with global democratic friends and allies to jointly address the risks posed by authoritarian states to geopolitical security, global order, and stability.

