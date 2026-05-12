President Lai meets Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

TAIWAN, May 12 - On the morning of May 12, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan and Wyoming have built a strong cooperative relationship in agriculture and education, and that in recent years, they have explored new opportunities for collaboration in such areas as the economy, trade, energy, and technology. The president said that Taiwan anticipates both sides continuing to leverage their respective industrial advantages and bolster collaboration while working hand in hand to build more secure and resilient democratic supply chains. Together, he said, we can make even greater contributions to Taiwan-United States relations, as well as to global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

This is Governor Gordon’s second time leading a delegation to Taiwan, with his first visit being in April last year. This demonstrates the great importance he attaches to Taiwan and shows that our partnership continues to deepen. I want to thank him for staunchly supporting exchanges between Taiwan and Wyoming since he took office in 2019. This has allowed both sides to build a strong cooperative relationship in such fields as agriculture and education. Many Taiwanese students are also pursuing education in Wyoming, further deepening the connections between our people and cultures.

In recent years, we have explored new opportunities for collaboration in such areas as the economy, trade, energy, and technology. For example, last year, the Wyoming Energy Authority and the Taiwan Association of Quantum Computing and Information Technology signed an MOU on jointly promoting the development of quantum technology. During Governor Gordon’s current visit, the University of Wyoming has signed research MOUs with Taiwan’s National Central University and National Atomic Research Institute, as well as a letter of intent with our Industrial Technology Research Institute. This further strengthens our cooperation in forward-looking technologies and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) as we work together to drive the net-zero transition and technological innovation. All of these developments clearly demonstrate the achievements of our joint efforts.

At present, we face supply chain restructuring and the challenges brought about by the AI era. Energy security and industrial resilience have thus become important issues of global concern. Wyoming’s strengths in critical minerals and low-carbon technology make it an indispensable partner in Taiwan’s transition. Going forward, we anticipate continuing to leverage our respective industrial advantages and bolster collaboration as we work hand in hand to build more secure and resilient democratic supply chains.

Additionally, Taiwan became the fourth largest trading partner of the US last year. I would like to thank the Wyoming State Legislature for passing resolutions in support of Taiwan for four consecutive years since 2023. These have backed Taiwan’s international participation and endorsed the signing of a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement.

This year, Taiwan and the US completed negotiations and signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and an MOU on investment. We also held the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue and signed the Joint Statement on the Pax Silica Declaration and Taiwan-US Economic Security Cooperation. Through the signing of a bilateral agreement for the avoidance of double taxation, we hope to further expand economic and trade cooperation and create win-win outcomes.

In closing, I would like to once again welcome Governor Gordon and the delegation. I am confident that with your support, Taiwan and Wyoming will continue to increase cooperation. Together, we can make even greater contributions to Taiwan-US relations, as well as to global prosperity and development.

Governor Gordon then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking time from his busy schedule to meet with the delegation and for the opportunity to meet with top officials from the Taiwanese government. He then stated that it has been an honor to be in Taiwan as well as to continue the work that Taiwan and Wyoming been doing together in honoring their historic relationships.

The governor indicated that on this visit, both sides have had a very eventful opportunity to talk about CCUS. He stated that we now have the opportunity to lead the world in this area, and that the willing partnership of Taiwan and Wyoming can demonstrate the economic viability and importance of reaching net zero. Governor Gordon further remarked that we live in a very interesting time where both the opportunities and the challenges before us have never been greater. He said that in friendship, we can advance the right ways of doing things to make sure that we leave this world a better place.

Governor Gordon continued on to say that with the agreements the two sides have signed, and through technologies like CCUS and small modular nuclear reactors, we can provide tremendous energy that will help power the AI revolution, which is very important to meet. He said that Wyoming is also eager to be able to supply natural gas and other energy materials to help the Taiwanese economy, and that they look forward to economic cooperation to be able to build infrastructure in the US.

Governor Gordon stated that as friends, Taiwan and Wyoming share many similarities. The people of Wyoming are entrepreneurial in spirit and hardworking, he said, just as the people of Taiwan are. He also remarked that they love small business, which is why Wyoming enjoys economic cooperation with Taiwan. The governor closed his remarks by stating that it is wonderful to be with friends, to see a beautiful horizon, and to know there is work to do, saying that together, we can accomplish much.