President Lai addresses Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2026

TAIWAN, May 12 - On May 12, at the invitation of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation (AoD), President Lai Ching-te addressed the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2026 via video.

In his remarks, President Lai said that no democracy can afford to stand on the sidelines in the face of expanding authoritarianism and underlined that only when democracies around the world stand together in unity can we build a more resilient line of defense for the free world. He thanked Taiwan’s democratic partners for speaking out with moral clarity, saying that each of these voices is a powerful deterrent to aggressors and that they form a sturdy shield in defense of shared values. He stated that Taiwan will continue enhancing its self-defense capabilities and working to maintain regional peace and stability. At the same time, he added, Taiwan will join other nations in strengthening whole-of-society defense resilience.

President Lai emphasized that Taiwan is a sovereign, independent nation; that the Taiwanese people have every right to engage with the international community, and they are more than capable of contributing to it. He further emphasized that no attempt to isolate Taiwan will alter its determination to participate in the international community. Rather, he noted, Taiwan will continue to be a force for good in the world and shine even brighter on the world stage.

A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, I would like to thank Mr. Rasmussen once again for his kind invitation to represent the people of Taiwan at this year’s Copenhagen Democracy Summit, where friends who support the values of freedom, human rights, and democracy can stand together.

Today’s world stands at a critical inflection point in the tug-of-war between democracy and authoritarianism. In Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region, authoritarian regimes continue to consolidate. Through military intimidation, economic coercion, cyberattacks, and gray-zone operations, they are posing ever more serious challenges to global peace, stability, and democratic development.

Last month, I had planned to lead a delegation to visit Eswatini. However, we had to temporarily postpone the trip due to China’s coercive act of blocking normal flight routes. These actions let the global democratic community see, in no uncertain terms, that authoritarian regimes are seeking to impose their own rules upon the world. Further, it made clear that these regimes will not hesitate to break established international norms and use global aviation safety and order in civil aviation as leverage for political pressure.

These challenges remind us time and again: No democracy can afford to stand on the sidelines in the face of expanding authoritarianism. Only when democracies around the world stand together in unity, can we build a more resilient line of defense for the free world.

Holding a key position on the first island chain, Taiwan stands on the frontlines in the defense of democracy. And we are willing to share our experience in confronting authoritarian forces with the international community. On the issues of concern to this summit, whether it is strengthening defense resilience, safeguarding global free trade, or developing democracy-supporting technologies, Taiwan has the will and the ability to contribute even more to the world.

We will continue enhancing our self-defense capabilities and working to maintain regional peace and stability. At the same time, we will join other nations in strengthening whole-of-society defense resilience so that democracy, when tested, will become more than a belief. It will become a living force that can stabilize society and protect our way of life.

Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor and AI industries have been built over decades through deep and enduring trust, forged in close cooperation with the US, Japan, Europe, and many other democratic partners. Going forward, Taiwan will continue to leverage its technological strengths and work with those partners to build trusted and more resilient democratic supply chains, which will contribute greatly to the security and prosperity of the global economy.

I have always believed that a stronger democratic Taiwan is what the people of Taiwan aspire to; and it is what the international community hopes for. So, I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest respect and gratitude to all the democratic partners who have chosen to stand with Taiwan, especially when under pressure.

I would like to thank the United States for helping us strengthen our defense capabilities as part of its unwavering commitment to security, and the EU and European nations for repeatedly reaffirming the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait. I would also like to thank Japan, the Philippines, Australia, and our other Indo-Pacific partners for continuing to speak out with moral clarity in support of regional stability.

Every one of these voices is a powerful deterrent to aggressors, and they form a sturdy shield in defense of our shared values.

Democracy is one of the values that links Taiwan to the world, and it is Taiwan’s most precious asset. The people of Taiwan know very well that democracy is earned, not given. This year is the 30th anniversary of our first direct presidential election. Three decades ago, the people of Taiwan resolutely cast their votes, undaunted by the threat of missiles from China, and completed the first direct presidential election in our history. Ever since, we have continued to deepen democracy, advance transitional justice, and uphold human rights, the rule of law, and a diversity of values, making Taiwan an important beacon of democracy in Asia.

The people of Taiwan have never backed down in the face of mounting external challenges, and they will never bow to pressure. Taiwan is a sovereign, independent nation. The Taiwanese people have every right to engage with the international community, and they are more than capable of contributing to it. No attempt to isolate Taiwan will alter our determination to participate in the international community. Taiwan will continue to be a force for good in the world and shine even brighter on the world stage.

While we may encounter headwinds on the path of democracy, I believe that is precisely when democratic nations will grow stronger in solidarity. As long as we stand together, the light of freedom will never be extinguished. Let us defend democracy together. Let us ensure that the next generation can enjoy a world that is free and open; peaceful and prosperous. Thank you.

The host of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, the AoD is an NGO founded in 2017 by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former prime minister of Denmark and former North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) secretary general. The AoD held the inaugural Copenhagen Democracy Summit in 2018.

This year’s Copenhagen Democracy Summit, held on May 12 at the Royal Danish Playhouse, focused on the topics of strengthening defense resilience, safeguarding global free trade, developing democracy-supporting technologies, and bolstering support for frontline democratic nations. Attendees included Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former Japanese Minister of Digital Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense Kono Taro, along with academics, industry representatives, civil society organizations, and democracy advocates from the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Sweden.

