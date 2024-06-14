Submit Release
MDC invites the public to learn about gardening with native plants in St. Joseph June 29

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a Cultivating Native Gardens Workshop June 29 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Center for Joy in Saint Joseph.

Native plants can be used to create an environment in your backyard based upon your preferences. From planting native plants for shade or rain collection to planting native species to benefit butterflies or birds, intentionally utilizing specific native species can help you create your dream garden while benefitting the environment around your home.

This workshop will provide participants with information about how to cultivate native plant gardens, why you should plant native plants, home landscaping techniques, and more. A presentation will be held at 1 p.m., and experts will be in attendance to answer questions. Register for this workshop at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4uM.

This workshop is designed for all ages.  Questions about the event should be sent to Emma Zahner at emma.zahner@mdc.mo.gov. The Center for Joy is located at 1202 Felix Street in St. Joseph.

