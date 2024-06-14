DriveSafe Boulder Relocates to Better Serve Students

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo

DriveSafe Driving Schools Boulder Moves to 4800 Baseline Road

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Boulder announces its recent move to a new, central address at 4800 Baseline Road UNIT C-104, Boulder, CO 80303. This relocation from their previous site on 28th Street is designed to better accommodate students and families in Boulder and the surrounding communities of Superior, Lafayette, and Louisville, Colorado.

DriveSafe is excited about the opportunities this move brings, allowing them to continue offering comprehensive driver’s education, behind-the-wheel training, and license testing. Their state-certified driving instructors are dedicated to providing top-tier driver’s education to ensure Colorado students become safe and confident drivers for life.

In honor of their relocation, DriveSafe will be hosting an open house on June 18th, 2024, from 9 AM to 3 PM at 4800 Baseline Road UNIT C-104, Boulder, CO 80303.

They invite anyone to come meet their friendly staff and instructors, enjoy some refreshments, and learn more about all the ways DriveSafe can help you succeed on your driver’s journey.

DriveSafe Boulder looks forward to welcoming both new and returning students to their new location. For more information, please visit their website drivesafecolorado.com or call 303 721 8881.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.