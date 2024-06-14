NEWS RELEASE

June 14, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 13, 2024

On 6/03/2024, TFC Baden conducted a welfare check of a female subject loitering around residences on Albatross St., Hollywood, MD . Upon further review it was determined the female subject Tonya Lajuan Staton of Hollywood, MD was in violation of a final protective order. Staton was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with violation of the final protective order.

On 6/10/2024, Cpl DiToto responded to the report of a male subject stealing a bike on Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park MD. Upon further investigation it was determined the male subject Kiger, Zachary Alan of Great Mills, MD was in possession of the stolen bike. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected cocaine. Kiger was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500, Possession- Not Cannabis, CDS: possession paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/31/2024, Patricia Lee Largen, 35 of Ridge, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 6/01/2024, Vasquez, Estanislao Garcia, 22 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/04/2024, Weaver, Jarrell Roniez William, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for driving without a required license.

On 6/04/2024, Dailey, Khai Priest, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested By Tpr. Lewis for driving without a required license.

On 6/05/2024, Fenwick, Patrick Wayne, 63 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for driving on suspended license.

On 6/09/2024, Johnson, Kyle Xavier, 27 of Lusby was arrested by Tpr. Taylor for theft under $1500, Second degree assault simple, not aggravated, assault-first degree.

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

