Netherlands and Canada strengthen cooperation in science, technology and innovation

Science, technology and innovation (STI) play a pivotal role in our daily lives and improve our understanding of the universe. Yesterday, the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Global Affairs Canada aimed at advancing STI, which will help address current global challenges and drive economic growth in both countries.

Building on a foundation of long-standing friendship and continued cooperation, this new MOU facilitates further collaboration between Canada and the Netherlands across a spectrum of STI initiatives in trade, investment and technology. Together, the 2 nations will reinforce existing partnerships and develop new ones to ensure better access to leading technologies and scientific advances.

Key areas outlined in the MOU include:

collaborating across borders to address global challenges, such as climate change, food security and energy security

promoting international collaboration in research projects, multilateral initiatives and joint scientific endeavours

encouraging businesses to participate in STI initiatives, invest in research and contribute to addressing priority global challenges

facilitating increased access to scientific research, technologies, markets and talents

This MOU promotes integrity and ethical research standards as well as diversity, inclusion and gender equality in research. It also supports efforts to integrate Canadian and Dutch stakeholders into global value-chain and research projects, strengthening broader European Union-Canada partnerships in STI.

Quotes

This MoU is another milestone in the excellent bilateral relationship between the Netherlands and Canada. We are both at the forefront of Science, Technology and Innovation developments. At this very moment, a Dutch semiconductor mission with 30 Dutch companies and R&D institutions is visiting Toronto to identify opportunities for collaboration with the Canadian ecosystem. This MoU will help to further deepen these types of cooperation for the benefit of both our nations and solving global challenges together.

- Liesje Schreinemacher, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

This MOU marks an exciting milestone in our relationship with the Netherlands. By working together more closely, we can leverage our respective strengths and expertise to tackle today’s global challenges and drive competitiveness to the advantage of both our nations.

- Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Quick facts

In May 2018, the Netherlands and Canada signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Research Council of Canada and the Netherlands Organization for scientific research on research and innovation partnership. This MOU promoted bilateral and multilateral activities and established a framework for cooperation in research, development and innovation.

In 2021, a strategic dialogue between the Netherlands and Canada solidified the partnership on STI with a focus on 3 priority areas: energy, food systems and agricultural technologies, including critical raw materials and key enabling technologies such as semiconductors, photonics and quantum. Talent and equity, diversity and inclusion were also crosscutting themes.

Canada is one of the Netherlands’ most significant trade, investment and innovation partners. The Netherlands was Canada’s top merchandise export destination in the European Union in 2023.

