Nola Blue Records signs The Alexis P. Suter Band
New single, "4 Wheels Beats 2 Heels," slated for August 16, 2024 release
Suter is as fascinating to watch as to hear... her molasses contralto can whisper and purr, then swell into a pulsating wave of sound that radiates from the depths of her being.”LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nola Blue Records proudly announces the signing of the Alexis P. Suter Band, a powerful and unique five piece ensemble that artfully blends the lines between Blues, Soul and Rock music. Three-time Blues Music Award nominee Alexis P. Suter owns that big, booming voice heard roaring out of Brooklyn, New York into the heart of North America and beyond. Her voice ranges from a pained passion to explosive and soul bearing. The power trio of Jimmy Bennett, drummer Ray Grappone, and Peter Bennett on bass lay down the groove like a heavy duty Rhythm and Blues machine, and vocalist Vicki Bell rounds out the group.
— Elmore Magazine
Alexis P. Suter Band burst on to the music scene as regular performers at Levon Helm’s legendary Midnight Rambles in Woodstock, NY. The group has been making music together for nearly two decades. Now, during an exciting and transformative time, the band is exploring new musical creations, fusing genres with creative expression into fresh and innovative sounds. Led by producer Byron Issacs (Lumineers, Levon Helm Band, Lost Leaders, Ollabelle), work is underway on a new album planned for 2025. Meanwhile, a taste of what is to come arrives on August 16 with the single, “4 Wheels Beats 2 Heels.” The band will celebrate the new release at their Philly Folk Festival performance that evening.
"We are incredibly inspired to join the team supporting the Alexis P. Suter Band during this exciting new chapter,” says Sallie A. Bengtson, Nola Blue Records president. “Her BMA nominations from the traditional, soul and contemporary blues categories provides but one example of the breadth and diversity of musical offering we can expect from Alexis and her band. We’re shifting into overdrive in preparation to share ‘4 Wheels’ with the worldwide music community.”
“We the Alexis P. Suter Band are so excited for this GREAT opportunity to be included into the music dynasty of talented friends who have become family," says Alexis P. Suter. "Thank You Sallie Bengtson and Nola Blue Records for signing us, believing in us, and ultimately for including us into your family of talented musicians."
