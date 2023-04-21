MoMojo Records Signs The Drifter Kings

'Devil in my Kitchen' slated for worldwide release May 19, 2023
LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records proudly announces the signing of 2010 International Blues Challenge Semi-Finalists, The Drifter Kings, from Central Ohio. The contemporary blues and roots band perform originals and creatively-arranged blues classics in a wide range of styles from Piedmont to Delta to Chicago.
Doug Oscard, drummer and founding member of the band, boasts a musical pedigree which includes years of full-time work in New York City, playing on many national commercials, Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway shows. He has toured the US with esteemed acts including Luther Allison, Johnny Winter, Big Bill Morganfield, Bo Diddley, Gary US Bonds, Johnny Rivers, Little Anthony (The Imperials) and many more. Bassist and vocalist Tony Harp has been playing for twenty-five years, working with numerous well-known artists, including Kenny Neal and Steve Amedee of the Subdudes. The newest member of the Drifter Kings, guitarist and vocalist John Simon has toured the US playing guitar in the Army Band. A fixture on the Dayton music scene for the past 10 years, he has opened for the comedian Robin Williams, country artist Travis Tritt, rocker Ted Nugent, and more. His style reflects the many influences of Americana music.
The Drifter Kings' acclaimed debut release, 'Diamonds On The Desert Floor,' was followed by an EP of five originals, 'Daddy Long Leggin'." For their third album, 'Devil in my Kitchen,' the band presents a collection of ten originals, written during the pandemic. Through a diverse journey from Acoustic Blues to Rockin' Modern Electric Blues, the band shares what they believe to be some of their best material. Album preorders will begin April 28 with the release of "Ain't A Damn Thing," the opening track from the album.
“It is a pleasure to welcome The Drifter Kings to MoMojo Records,” says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. “We eagerly anticipate sharing their new music with the worldwide blues community."
"We are excited to be releasing our new CD, 'Devil in my Kitchen,' on MoMojo Records," says Doug Oscard. "We are looking forward to a long relationship with a partner that has the same goals we do."
Album preorders will begin April 28 with the release of "Ain't A Damn Thing," the opening track from the album, available here: lnk.to/DrifterKingsDevilinmyKitchen
For additional information, visit thedrifterkings.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @thedrifterkings.
