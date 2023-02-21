Submit Release
MoMojo Records Signs Scott Weis and Soul Krewe

'Sugar Shack' slated for worldwide release March 17, 2023

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records proudly announces the signing of 2012 Pennsylvania Blues Hall of Fame inductee Scott Weis, and Soul Krewe. Weis, a northern New Jersey native, learned from the best during his early years working at the legendary House of Music to earn studio time with Charlie Conrad. Throughout the '80s and '90s, he worked as a touring guitarist for over 300 bands before ultimately creating his own group, the Scott Weis Band, in 2005. Weis has released six full-length albums and continues to collaborate with other musicians and sounds for future projects. Soul Krewe members are Andy Pace, drums (C&C Music Factory, Gary US Bonds, Taylor Dane, Kim Simmonds and more) and Todd Lanka, bass.

In the darkness of a long post-Covid lockdown winter, Scott Weis gathered his Soul Krewe in an abandoned church-turned recording studio to conjure the magical spirits of New Orleans. Crawdads, Po-Boys, and Mardi Gras beads set the stage to "let the good times roll." Unbeknownst to the musicians, their session was being recorded. 'Sugar Shack,' the result of a two-day live session, grooves with a musical gumbo of Americana, Blues, Rock, and Soul/Funk music, seasoned with spontaneity and plenty of feel-good vibes. The album is co-produced by Weis and Pace.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Scott Weis and Soul Krewe to MoMojo Records,” says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. “As a fellow lover of all things New Orleans, the theme of this record speaks strongly to me and we look forward to sharing it.”

“We are very excited to be a part of MoMojo Records,” says Andy Pace. “This is a great opportunity in the path of our career and we are thrilled to be working with the team at MoMojo. They are a perfect fit for Scott Weis and Soul Krewe and this new record. Let’s get rolling!”

Album preorders of 'Sugar Shack' begin today, with the lead single, “Gotta Get Back” (to New Orleans): https://lnk.to/SugarShackScottWeisandSoulKrewe

For additional information, visit https://scottweisband.com and follow on Facebook @scottweisband and Instagram @scott_weis_band.

