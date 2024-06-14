Submit Release
Plan for enhanced cooperation between Sweden and Chile

SWEDEN, June 14 - In 2019, Sweden and Chile celebrated 200 years of bilateral relations. Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs Alberto van Klaveren Stork now confirmed the strong relations by signing a bilateral roadmap.

The roadmap identifies a number of areas for enhanced cooperation, including in multilateral forums, on trade issues, sustainable transport solutions, mining and green transition, and a dialogue on irregularities that may have occurred in Chile and Sweden’s international adoption activities. 

“Chile is one of our most like-minded partners in the regions and I see good opportunities to continue developing our cooperation, not least on trade issues and green transition,” says Mr Forssell. 

Sweden and Chile have a similar outlook on many international issues: free trade, climate change, respect for human rights and international law, and the importance of the United Nations for peace and security. Sustainable development in all its dimensions is also a shared priority. Sweden and Chile have strong historical connections and there are currently roughly 60 000 people with Chilean background living in Sweden. 

