Cannella Media and Leap Media Group Launch Travel Block on RVTV
Premiering in July 2024, the new travel block showcases exciting destinations and travel tips, enhancing RVTV's lineup with diverse and engaging content.
We are excited to build on our partnership. RVTV is unique in the marketplace and this is a natural fit. A hallmark of RVTV is our ability to be agile and to reach and engage with our audience.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannella Media and Leap Media Group announce the expansion of their strategic partnership, this time on RVTV, a captivating video channel that explores the world of recreational vehicles (RVs). Leveraging their expertise in producing and distributing Long Form Brand Engagement TV Shows, Cannella and Leap are pleased to unveil a significant collaboration: a two-hour block of travel shows from top talent, engaging audiences across a diverse array of linear TV platforms.
— Steven Schachter
Building upon the success of previous projects, Cannella and Leap have joined forces to curate a compelling lineup of half-hour travel shows, seamlessly integrated into a two-hour programming block. Complementing this immersive viewing experience, Leap expertly curates :30 ads within the block’s programs, ensuring maximum engagement for advertisers and viewers alike. In addition, for brands that want to engage with the viewer more deeply, Leap offers the opportunity for brands to title sponsor the entire block.
“We are very excited to build on our partnership with Leap Media,” says Steven Schachter, SVP of Business Development & Distribution for Cannella Media. “RVTV is unique in the marketplace and this travel block is a natural fit for our programming. A hallmark of RVTV is our ability to be agile and to reach and engage with our audience.”
Premiering weekly on Cannella Media’s RVTV channel, the two-hour block airs every Saturday from 11am to 1pm, offering viewers an unparalleled journey through captivating destinations and cultures from around the globe. RVTV can be found on over 40 over-the-air broadcast networks as well as RVTV’s broadcast streaming on ROKU, FireTV, LocalNow & theGrio. The programming also includes additional distribution and airings throughout each weekend extending the reach of the travel block to over 60 million households across the United States, including syndication to Cox’s YurView and Invincibles’ YTA channel.
The initial lineup of programs are:
- Expedia’s Our Dominicana
- Peter Greenberg’s The Travel Detective
- Omni Film’s Word Travels
- Insight TV’s Epic Exploring
Reflecting on this collaboration, Leap Media Group highlights the significance of RVTV’s audience, noting that “travel enthusiasts represent an ideal demographic to premiere this exciting new programming to each week,” says Chis Pizzurro, Principal of Leap Media Group.
Additional blocks are underway for Cooking, Baking, Business, and Kids.
About Cannella Media: With over $6 billion worth of proprietary marketplace data, Cannella Media DTC builds brands through accountable advertising by connecting marketers directly with target audiences via video, digital and audio advertising. Cannella maximizes ROI and lowers cost per acquisition for many of the strongest DTC brands.
About RVTV: RVTV, created by Cannella Media, DTC, is dedicated to the world of recreational vehicles. Combining informative and entertaining programming, RVTV explores the RV lifestyle through expert reviews of the latest models, maintenance tips, and travel documentaries showcasing stunning destinations. Whether you’re an RV enthusiast, a curious traveler, or looking for inspiration for your next adventure, RVTV is your ultimate destination for all things RV.
About Leap Media Group: Leap Media Group is an independent Television Producer, Distributor, and Advertising services company. Its flagship product, Long Form Brand Engagement ™ TV Shows, drives revenue optimization utilizing streamlined production techniques, a scaled distribution network, and efficient ad planning & buying. Leap is headquartered in New York and has deployments throughout the United States, Canada, LATAM, and the UK.
