Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann to attend the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Switzerland, 15 to 16 June 2024

Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann will attend the Summit on Peace in Ukraine from 15 to 16 June 2024 as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister.

The Summit, which will be hosted by Switzerland, aims to promote dialogue and a common understanding of a possible framework on ways towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the United Nations Charter. The Summit will focus on three topics: (a) nuclear safety and security, (b) food security, and (c) the return of prisoners of war and children. SMS Sim will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

14 JUNE 2024