**UPDATE** News Release – Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate apprehended, returned to custody
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 13, 2024
UPDATE: Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate apprehended, returned to custody
HONOLULU — Laumaka work furlough inmate Rinaldo Torres was returned to custody at the O’ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) at approximately 12:45 p.m. today, June 13, 2024, after state sheriffs apprehended him in the Diamond Head area.
He may face a second-degree escape charge that’s punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.
Torres, 61, had failed to return to the Laumaka Furlough Center by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024. Sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified.
Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) thanked the Sheriff Division – Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) for their assistance.
Torres is serving time for first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and terroristic threatening.
He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
# # #
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov