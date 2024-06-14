DLNR News Release-Kaua’i Brush Fire is 60%-Contained, June 13, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 13, 2024

FIREFIGHTERS KEEP AN EYE ON KAUA‘I BRUSH FIRE OVERNIGHT

(WAIMEA, KAUA‘I) – Quick actions by firefighters from the Kaua‘i Fire Department (KFD) and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), kept a fast-moving brush fire above Waimea, Kaua‘i, from spreading beyond an estimated 300 acres. It is called the Hukipo fire.

They were aided by firebreaks surrounding former agriculture lands that are cleared by DOFAW crews at the beginning of each summer fire season. DOFAW termed the fire 60%-contained this evening.

“While we had ample moisture this spring and the vegetation is green, this is a perfect example of how invasive non-native plants like haole koa and Guinea grass provide hearty fuel for wildfires,” said Sheri S. Mann, DOFAW Kaua‘i branch manager.

17 DOFAW firefighters, 10 KFD firefighters and two KFD helicopters conducting water drops, kept flames isolated mostly within the perimeter of existing firebreaks.

Fire investigators believe a car fire, just off Waimea Canyon Drive, may have started the fire. Their investigation continues.

Fire prevention experts caution people not to park cars over dry grass, to use care when using tools that can spread sparks, to be sure campfires are out cold, and not to set off fireworks.

“Between the high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds today, we were lucky,” Mann said.

As predicted drought conditions intensify in the coming months, the possibility of larger and more intense wildfires increases. Fire managers and the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization urge everyone to become educated about the causes of wildfires and to take steps now to protect their homes and property.”

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Hukipo fire (June 13, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/958200985?share=copy

HD video – Sheri S. Mann SOTS (June 13, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/958204691?share=copy

Photographs – Waimea brush fire (June 13, 2024):

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/njqfovericwsvjb534gmj/AGq8nCfxO5JQMrlTDQPD_GQ?rlkey=87pg92wtuizjsj036p2ia4smm&dl=0__;!!LIYSdFfckKA!1MkF1Xil_XI76nV8NKoSc1ud6-IHUK4dduw-_hYu_d-6cd_zweOXDbG6230fKZv24EhSXxybJBW6CTi6MTVw6oo$

Learn more:

https://www.hwmo.org/lookout

Media Contact: