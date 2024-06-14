Update No. 1: New Haven Barracks / Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault - suspects arrested

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B5002624

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Hauter

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/8/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116, Starksboro

ACCUSED: Anthony Seagroves

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATIONS: Kidnapping, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault

ACCUSED: Katelynn Cannon

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VIOLATIONS: 1st degree aggravated assault, aiding in commission of felony

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Thursday evening, troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven and members of the Hinesburg Police Department located the suspects at a residence on Richmond Road in Hinesburg. Anthony Seagroves and Katelynn Cannon were arrested without incident at about 8:35 p.m.

Further details will be provided when available.

***Initial news release, 5:40 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024***

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , troopers responded to a report of kidnapping that had occurred several days prior from a residence located on Vermont Route 116 in the town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed on Saturday, June 8, Anthony Seagroves, 32, of Hinesburg, while armed with a baseball bat, ordered an adult household member into a vehicle, drove away and caused bodily injury to the person while restraining that individual. Seagroves was assisted by Katelynn Cannon, 28, of Essex, who also physically assaulted and attempted to cause serious bodily injury to the same person.

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, the Burlington Police Department attempted to take Seagroves into custody, and he fled in a gray Honda CR-V with Vermont registration CRW914, likely driven by Cannon. The whereabouts of Seagroves and Cannon are currently unknown. Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the offenders is asked not to approach them, and to contact the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Troopers were assisted by the Burlington, Essex, Hinesburg, Shelburne and University of Vermont police departments.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the case continues.

- 30 -