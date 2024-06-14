Automated Sortation System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automated Sortation System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Sortation System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated sortation system market size is predicted to reach $9.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the automated sortation system market is due to rising e-commerce sales. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automated sortation system market share. Major players in the automated sortation system market include Siemens AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Daifuku Co. Ltd.; Dematic Corp; SSI Schaefer; Vanderlande Industries; Murata Machinery Ltd.

Automated Sortation System Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By System: Unit Sorters, Case Sorters, Combo Sorters

• By Sorting: Linear Sorters, Divert Systems, Circular Sorters

• By End-Use Industry: Retail And E-commerce, Food And Beverages, Transportation And Logistics, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global automated sortation system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automated sortation system is a mechanized solution used in warehouses or distribution centers to efficiently sort and route items based on predetermined criteria such as destination, size, or weight. This system is utilized in various industries and applications to streamline the sorting process and enhance productivity in logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automated Sortation System Market Characteristics

3. Automated Sortation System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automated Sortation System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automated Sortation System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automated Sortation System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automated Sortation System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

