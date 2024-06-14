Solifi celebrates 50 years of secured finance software solutions

Founded in 1974 as Decision Systems, Solifi hits a commendable milestone

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, is celebrating its 50th anniversary after enjoying substantial growth in 2023.

Founded in Minnesota as Decision Systems in 1974, the business initially specialized in solutions for equipment finance. Over time, the business has expanded to offer technology solutions to the wider secured finance market including equipment finance, automotive finance, wholesale finance and working capital. Serving more than 300 customers, Solifi has operations globally, with dual headquarters in the US and UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Throughout its 5-decade long history, Solifi has been at the forefront of innovation and has cemented its leadership in the secured finance market. With the launch of its Open Finance Platform, Solifi has led the transition of enterprise mission-critical systems to the cloud. With a comprehensive portfolio of SaaS solutions from point-of-sale origination to back-office servicing, pricing, digital engagement and customer self-service solutions, Solifi customers range from small innovative independents to some of the world’s largest banks and OEM captives.

“It has been a remarkable 50 years for the business. Staying relevant and resilient over such a sustained period of time, where market forces including technology advancement, an ever changing regulatory environment and numerous economic cycles have dramatically reshaped our industry, is a testament to the strength our products, the enduring partnerships we build with our customers, and of course the fantastic work of our employees,” says David Hamilton, Solifi CEO. “From the outset, we have been committed to delivering scalable, secure, best-in-class solutions to the secured finance industry. In 2023, we welcomed 14 new enterprise customers, completed more than 230 customer projects and grew our SaaS revenue 78%. In 2024 and beyond, we plan to continue executing against our vision, delivering growth and further enhancing our customer partnerships. I have no doubt that the years ahead will be even more exciting for our business, our customers and our employees.”

About Solifi

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

