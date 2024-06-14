Hà Nội market accepts new level of apartment price

VIETNAM, June 14 -

HÀ NỘI — Customers accept new levels of apartment prices in Hà Nội after surging in the past months, according to OneHousing, a sites trading property products and other real-estate-related services.

Trần Quang Trung, director of OneHousing's business development, said recently, some investors have launched property products and sold them very quickly. So, the market has accepted the high price levels that established in the first quarter of this year, he said.

Although apartment prices remained high in the first quarter of 2024, Hà Nội still had more than 12,000 transactions in both primary and secondary markets.

The average secondary selling price on the apartment market in the first quarter of this year increased by 14.4 per cent year on year to VNĐ55 million per sq.m, approaching the investor's primary price. The secondary prices recorded high level in most projects in the East and West areas of Hà Nội.

The average primary price in the first quarter was about VNĐ58.5 million per sq.m, an increase of 11 per cent year over year.

Of which, the secondary price in the East approached to the primary price when the secondary prices increased significantly in the affordable apartment segment in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, this site reported that the secondary price in the West was VNĐ7 million per sq.m lower than the primary price because many high-end projects continued to launch new supply in the first quarter of 2024.

Supply on the primary market in the first quarter of 2024 reached nearly 3,000 apartments, 2.1 times more than in 2023, but still only equivalent to 80 per cent of the first quarter of 2022.

About 75 per cent of new launches came from old projects, and only four new projects offered their products on the market in the first quarter of 2024.

This was the third consecutive quarter having low new supply, leading to limited primary supply in the Hà Nội market.

The apartment prices are likely to have a sideways trend before entering a new price increase period in the future because the supply in the next two years is forecast to be lower than market demand, Trung said. — VNS