Westport Weston Family YMCA Hosts 45th Annual Point to Point Open Water Swim Race at Compo Beach
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA proudly announces its 45th annual Point to Point Open Water Swim Race, set to take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM at picturesque Compo Beach. This one-mile charity swim race is a cherished event in the Westport community, attracting swimmers from local areas and beyond, including New York, New Jersey, Upper New England, and Connecticut.
Point to Point is not only a test of endurance and skill but also a fundraiser dedicated to enhancing aquatics safety in our shore communities. All proceeds support the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Aquatics Programs, which provide vital swim lessons and water safety training for children and adults. These programs aim to create strong, confident swimmers and significantly reduce the risk of drowning.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024
Location: Compo Beach, Westport, CT
Race Format: Timed trial one-mile race
Registration Fees:
Pre-registration: $60
Day-of Registration: $75
Kids Race: $15
Included with Registration: Swim cap, t-shirt, and timing chip
Awards: Prizes for top finishers
“We are delighted to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Point to Point swim race. This event embodies our commitment to community engagement and water safety,” said Josephine Rojas, Aquatics Director at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. “It’s such a fun event! We get to welcome swimmers of all levels to join us for a memorable day at Compo Beach and support a cause that may someday save lives.”
To register for the race or learn more, visit: westporty.org/point-to-point
For those interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Christina Scherwin at cscherwin@westporty.org.
For questions about the race, contact Josephine Rojas, Aquatics Director at Jrojas@westporty.org or 203-221-8390.
Race start is 8:00 AM and check in opens at 7:00 AM. Water temperature should be above 70°F. We look forward to seeing you on the beach!
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven non-profit organization whose 100-year history is steeped in dedication and compassion for those we serve and beyond. We come together from every walk of life to strengthen our community in the name of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. We work to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race, or sexual orientation has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. Together, for a better us. Learn more at westporty.org.
