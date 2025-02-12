Westport Weston Family YMCA Appoints Glen Hale Chief Executive

The Westport Weston Family YMCA announces the appointment of Glen Hale as its new Chief Executive Officer.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen Hale as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Hale, who has been serving as the Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer, brings over 25 years of experience in non-profit organizations to this role. As a career leader, he has managed cross-functional teams, executed global growth initiatives and acquisitions, and implemented organization-wide technology systems. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. Paired with a lifelong interest in athletics and sports – both as a participant and a fan – Hale’s skills and passions align well with the YMCA’s mission of promoting healthy living and youth development.“The WWFY Board of Directors is thrilled that Glen has accepted the CEO position,” said Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Board President, Juliane Sunderland. “I have had the pleasure of working with Glen for a number of years and his extensive experience, financial acumen, and deep commitment to our mission make him the ideal leader to guide our organization into its next chapter of growth and community impact. With Glen at the helm, alongside our strong leadership team, we are confident in our ability to move forward and achieve our goals.”Under Hale’s leadership, the WWFY has achieved multiple significant milestones, including being awarded Praesidium Accreditationfor our safety efforts, achieving the highest industry standards. The organization has reached its maximum allowed membership capacity of 12,500, with over 1,000 individuals currently on a waiting list to join. Additionally, the WWFY has achieved record participation levels for its current Winter Session programs, demonstrating the community’s strong interest and engagement with the Y’s offerings.“I’m honored and excited to take on this role,” said Hale. “The WWFY has a rich history of serving our community, and I’m eager to build upon that legacy by expanding our program portfolio and strengthening community partnerships. Having relocated from New York to Connecticut 20 years ago, my family and I have developed a deep personal connection to this community. My wife, my two daughters and I love being outdoors, enjoying Connecticut’s beaches, and traveling. I look forward to continuing my work with our great team and highly engaged membership, and striving for excellence in all that we do.”John McKinney, Chairman of the Y Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter: “Glen has a deep understanding of our organization, the community we serve, and has a clear plan for our future. As we look toward the next century of service, we are confident that under Glen’s leadership, the Westport Weston Family Y will continue to serve as a cornerstone of the community.”The Westport Weston Family Y has always been a cause-driven organization dedicated to its mission of nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors. With its state-of-the-art facilities, including a modern gymnastics center, wellness areas, and the revitalized Camp Mahackeno, the WWFY is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of members for the next 100 years while maintaining the highest standards for safety and social responsibility.For more information on membership or to schedule a tour of the 32-acre campus, please contact Haley Behm at 203-635-1959 or hbehm@westporty.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.