Westport Weston Family YMCA Earns Highest Honor for Abuse Prevention Practices

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY), one of the area’s leading youth-serving organizations, was recently awarded Praesidium Accreditationby Praesidium, the leader in abuse risk management. This prestigious honor publicly demonstrates the WWFY’s efforts to achieve the highest industry standards in abuse prevention.To achieve Accreditation, the Westport Weston Family YMCA underwent a rigorous process to implement Praesidium’s Accreditation Standards focusing on eight primary operational areas within their business: policies, screening and selection, training, monitoring and supervision, consumer participation, internal feedback systems, responding, and administrative practices. Praesidium then verified the Y’s successful implementation of these standards. The WWFY will be accredited for three years, and during this time will commit to uphold fundamental organizational values and stringent safety practices that demonstrate their commitment to protecting those in their care from abuse. With the Praesidium Accreditationproviding solid proof of sound risk management practices, the honor distinguishes the Westport Weston Family YMCA from others in their industry.“At the Westport Weston Family YMCA, safeguarding the wellbeing of the children in our care is not just our responsibility, it is our heartfelt pledge”, said Glen Hale, CEO. “Safety is not just a priority – it is a core value woven into every aspect of our operations. This honor emphasizes our commitment to providing a secure, positive environment where young people can thrive.”While the YMCA of the USA requires all Ys across the nation to uphold fundamental organizational values, standard safety and child abuse prevention practices, the Praesidium Accreditationdistinguishes an organization’s abuse policies and practices at levels above and beyond.The Y’s mission largely focuses on providing safe spaces for the individuals and families it serves. To learn more on how the WWFY keeps children in the Westport, Weston and greater Fairfield County area safeguarded against abuse through staff training, policies, protocols, and ongoing knowledge of awareness and prevention, visit westporty.org/child-abuse-prevention About the Westport Weston Family YMCAThe Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven non-profit organization whose 100-year history is steeped in dedication and compassion for those we serve and beyond. We come together from every walk of life to strengthen our community in the name of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. Together, for a better us. Learn more at westporty.orgAbout PraesidiumPraesidium specializes in preventing sexual abuse in organizations that serve youth and vulnerable adults. Over a period in excess of 30 years, the company has reviewed over 4,000 cases of abuse within organizations to determine the root causes of sexual abuse within organizational settings. Praesidium employs more than 50 staff, including licensed social workers, lawyers, health care researchers, and other experts. The company has served over 5,000 clients with a broad range of products and services to aid organizations in preventing abuse, including online and instructor–led trainings, organizational risk assessments, model policies, and background checks. Having trained more than one million people online and hundreds of thousands in person, Praesidium is the largest and most comprehensive sexual abuse risk management firm globally. Learn more at www.PraesidiumInc.com

