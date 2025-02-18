Westport Weston Family YMCA Partners with Superpower Mentors to Support Neurodiverse Students

A focused young student engages with online learning using a laptop at home.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is proud to announce a new partnership with Superpower Mentors, a mentorship program designed to support students ages 10 through college and beyond with Dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning differences. WWFY families now get access to reduced rates for Superpower Mentors’ services, giving students and their parents access to one-on-one support to build confidence, develop executive functioning skills, and prepare for success in school, work, and life.For many parents, the biggest fear is that their child will struggle to "launch" into independence. Studies show that students with learning differences are three times more likely to drop out of college than their neurotypical peers. Superpower Mentors is changing that statistic by providing mentorship that fosters self-advocacy, accountability, and real-world problem-solving.To help families learn more about the benefits of this impactful program, the WWFY will host information sessions on Monday, March 11, where parents can meet the Superpower Mentors team, ask questions, and explore whether the program is a good fit for their child."At the YMCA, we are committed to youth development and ensuring that every child has the support they need to reach their full potential," said Kathy Giglio, Childcare & Youth Services Director at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. "Superpower Mentors provides a unique and proven approach to mentorship for neurodiverse students, empowering them to gain confidence, independence, and life skills. We are excited to partner with an organization that aligns with our mission of nurturing all children in a supportive and inclusive environment."Superpower Mentors takes a peer-based approach, matching students with mentors who share their learning differences and understand their challenges firsthand. Mentees are paired with someone who shares their interests—whether it’s sports, music, technology, or the arts—creating a natural and meaningful connection. These relationships provide guidance in executive functioning, time management, study habits, and emotional well-being, with over 90% of mentees reporting increased confidence and success after just a few months in the program.Parents often feel lost when navigating their child’s learning differences, unsure of how to help. Superpower Mentors takes the pressure off parents by providing expert mentorship that fosters independence and self-motivation—essential skills for success in college, career, and beyond.Info Session Details:Monday, March 1112:00 PM, 6:00 PM, & 7:30 PMWestport Weston Family YMCARegistration required: https://forms.gle/Pbe7Q3yQJof93nqT8 Families interested in learning more about Superpower Mentors or those unable to attend the upcoming info session can visit superpowermentors.com, contact Superpower Mentors directly at hello@superpowermentors.com and 800-403-2377, book a consultation , or read through their program brochure

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.