Supporting the long-term viability of South Australia’s grape and wine industry

Release date: 14/06/24

New funding to assist grape growers to diversify crops, tap into niche markets and develop insights to meet consumer demand for lighter alcohol products, are among a range of supports as part of a $3.5 million federal funding package that has been welcomed by the State Government.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven joined Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt for the funding announcement.

The Grape and Wine Sector Long-term Viability Support Package aims to support the future sustainability of the grape and wine industry and to respond to the oversupply of red wine grapes.

This package recognises the difficulties many wine grape growers and the broader wine and grape sector are facing due to a range of factors including trade disruptions and changing consumer trends.

In March, South Australia proposed to the Agriculture Ministers Meeting (AMM) that a national viticulture and wine sector working group be established to hear directly from growers and the broader industry, and to provide recommendations to address these challenges.

Initiatives that will benefit the South Australian wine and viticulture sector also include scoping the establishment of a national vineyard register (including future forecasting), increasing trade and market development activities in key emerging markets, support for Australian wine export businesses to recover their market share and support to diversify and expand Australia’s wine exports.

Further advice will also be provided regarding knowledge gaps and data needs to inform an acceleration in new product development, diversification, and future market entry/access.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Viticulture and Wine Sector Working Group has heard from grape growers, wine businesses, grape and wine industry organisations and other stakeholders.

This work is being led by South Australia and we recognise the wine oversupply issues are being felt acutely across our wine regions.

It is pleasing to see the swift action from the Federal Government in announcing this funding for an important range of support measures, which will benefit the wine industry in South Australia.

I will continue to work closely with my federal colleagues on longer-term actions to support improvement in the grape and wine sector and its long-term viability, and further recommendations will be considered at the next AMM in July.