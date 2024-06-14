With police issuing more than 100 citations in I-64 work zones, the WVDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones

Officers from six different law enforcement agencies stopped 146 vehicles and issued 105 speeding tickets in the Interstate 64 work zones between Barboursville and Huntington on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.



“Yesterday’s operation should be a reminder that slowing down in work zones is so important,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).



“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone," Damron said. "We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day." With hundreds of construction projects scheduled around the state in 2024, the WVDOT urges drivers to pay attention and obey traffic laws in work zones.