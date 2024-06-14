A G Chiropractic Center Installs Excite Medical’s DRX9000, the World’s Most Advanced Spinal Decompression Machine
The A G Chiropractic Team announces their new service: True Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression with the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine.
In our search for the best non-surgical technology to help our patients avoid spine surgery, we discovered the DRX9000 by Excite Medical. This has been a game-changer for patients!”VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rusudan Dediashvili and the team at A G Chiropractic Center unveil their newest non-surgical modality in their office, the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine. The introduction of this cutting-edge technology allows patients the opportunity to see non-surgical solutions for sciatica, chronic neck pain, and low back pain.
— Dr. Rusudan Dediashvili
The installation of the DRX9000 represents a significant leap forward in treating debilitating spinal conditions caused by bulging discs, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and more. Research by doctors associated with prestigious medical institutions such as The Mayo Clinic, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins have demonstrated that the DRX9000 is a highly effective non-surgical solution that has helped patients avoid spine surgery.
Dr. Dediashvili is excited about this new technology, stating, "In our search for the best non-surgical technology to help our patients avoid spine surgery, we discovered the DRX9000 by Excite Medical. This has been a game-changer for patients in Van Nuys, San Fernando Valley, and the Los Angeles Area!"
Mr. Saleem Musallam, CEO and Founder of Excite Medical, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Seeing the increasing demand for our DRX9000 is truly a blessing. Too many patients resort to opioids and unnecessary spine surgeries. Dr. Dediashvili bringing the DRX9000 to her practice excites me for the greater Los Angeles community."
Patients undergoing the DRX9000 treatment can expect a personalized experience which is tailored for their specific needs. Each of the sessions lasts approximately 30 minutes and consists of 20-24 treatments over the span of several weeks, depending on the patient’s severity of condition and their response to the therapy.
Dr. Dediashvili and her team at A G Chiropractic welcome new patients to explore the benefits of the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine. To learn more about this treatment and schedule a consultation, please call the A G Chiropractic office at 818-922-7713.
About Dr. Rusudan Dediashvili : Dr. Dediashvili is a graduate from the prestigious Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles and has been in practice for over 25 years helping patients with non-surgical and drug free options to optimize their health. Dr. Dediashvili is a licensed chiropractor in the state of California and is certified in Manipulations under anesthesia and DOT exams.
About Excite Medical: Excite Medical, based in Tampa, FL, is a medical device manufacturer established in 2007. The company's founder and CEO, Mr. Saleem Musallam, is a Johns Hopkins-educated Healthcare Systems Engineer with over 20 years of experience in the non-surgical spinal decompression field. Excite Medical's flagship device, the DRX9000, is utilized in over 1,000 clinics in the U.S. and in more than 45 countries worldwide.
Dr. Rusudan Dediashvili
A G Chiropractic
DRX9000 True Spinal Decompression Treatment For Low Back Pain Educational Video