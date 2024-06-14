Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention Awarded Green Globe Certification
The resort's holistic ethos underscores the significance of active community engagement and conscientious ecological stewardship in the hospitality industry.
The Green Globe certification validates our holistic sustainability approach and fuels our ongoing mission to set new benchmarks in eco-conscious hospitality.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention its inaugural certification, testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Perched atop a premium nature-friendly estate, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention overlooks an unparalleled vista of three majestic mountains - Pangrango, Salak, and Geulis. This premium destination provides a serene sanctuary, allowing guests to escape the urban frenzy and bask in the tranquility of nature. Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills epitomizes modern elegance and is a haven for those seeking a holistic retreat. Conveniently accessible from Bogor and Puncak, this resort remains a cherished getaway in West Java.
— Gilles Tressens, General Manager
Gilles Tressens, General Manager, said, "At Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills, sustainability isn't just a buzzword, it's ingrained in our DNA. We're purveyors of exceptional hospitality and champions of environmental preservation and community enrichment. The Green Globe certification validates our holistic sustainability approach and fuels our ongoing mission to set new benchmarks in eco-conscious hospitality. Our journey towards sustainability began in November 2023 and the prestigious certification was received in April 2024, spanning five months of meticulous preparation.
Batik Anggun and Kampung Perca Bogor Collaboration - CSR Initiatives
Pullman Ciawi maintains a key focus on social initiatives that seamlessly blend tradition, community empowerment and sustainability together to create brighter tomorrows. Embracing tradition and fostering sustainability, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills worked together with Batik Anggun Bogor in arranging a special celebration of National Batik Day held last year. This vibrant event intertwined the rich heritage of batik with a modern spin featuring a Batik Exhibition, a Batik Market and batik-making classes for esteemed guests.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the village of Kampung Perca located in eastern Bogor was severely impacted with over 1,000 villagers, primarily women and housewives, left unemployed. At that time, the Mayor of Bogor, Mr. Bima Arya started a new community initiative that involved repurposing unused fabric into craft clothing and other products that would provide income for the women. In line with the resort's commitment to zero waste, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills donates retired linen to the collective of 30 artisans which creates a range of items including homewares, floor mats, tablecloths, pillowcases, bags, casual attire and keychains. All proceeds from the sale of these products goes directly to Kampung Perca.
Green Team - Herbs Garden & Bee Sanctuary
Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills is particularly proud of its onsite sustainability projects including the establishment of a Herb Garden and Bee Sanctuary, both Green Team initiatives. The Green Team is dedicated to nurturing thriving ecosystems within the property grounds, ensuring that every aspect of the resort’s operations aligns with environmental values. The herb garden provides fresh, organic ingredients for culinary creations in kitchens whilst also serving as an educational space for guests interested in sustainable living. Additionally, the bee sanctuary is crucial in sustaining local bee populations and promoting pollination in surrounding areas. Through these projects, Pullman Ciawi reduces its ecological footprint and contributes to preserving biodiversity in the Gadog, Bogor region.
Better Food Waste Management - Yayasan Emanuel Collaboration
One example of the hotel’s ongoing social practices involves improved management of food waste. Pullman Ciawi efficiently monitors and manages any surplus food, redirecting it to those in need through Yayasan Emanuel (The Emmanuel Foundation). The Emmanuel Foundation is a not-for-profit social services NGO providing support to disadvantaged and marginalized individuals, families and communities in Java. Each month, over 20,000 children and individuals are helped with approximately 2.9 million children and families receiving assistance to date. This program is a proactive step toward supporting sustainability and social equity within the hospitality industry in Indonesia.
With an impressive compliance score of 95%, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills exemplifies excellence in environmental sustainability practices, firmly anchored in a dedication to upholding the highest standards. The resort's holistic ethos underscores the significance of active community engagement and conscientious ecological stewardship in the hospitality industry. To learn more about the resort and its sustainability programs, please visit www.pullman-ciawi-vimalahills.com
About Pullman
Pullman Hotels & Resorts delivers an experience that is upscale, upbeat, and ideally in tempo with the global zeitgeist. Against the backdrop of today’s fast-paced life, Pullman helps guests be at their best, in business and at leisure, enabling them to seamlessly conduct business, explore the locale, workout and make connections – to the neighborhood and people around them. Retaining the values of exploration, comfort, and dependability that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago, Pullman today features more than 130 worldwide properties, including Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel, Pullman Park Lane Hong Kong, Pullman Shanghai South, Pullman London St Pancras and Pullman Sao Paulo Vila Olímpia. Pullman is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries.
About Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills
Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention is the first Pullman resort in Indonesia under the Accor umbrella. It is located on the outskirts of Jakarta in Gadog, Bogor, West Java. The resort is built on premium property that seamlessly blends with nature. Situated in a highland area, it offers stunning views of three mountains: Mount Pangrango, Mount Salak, and Mount Geulis, making Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills a premium resort that offers coolness, away from the hustle and bustle of the capital and a serene atmosphere harmonized with nature. This resort is a modern holiday destination accessible from Bogor and Puncak, which are favorite tourist destinations in West Java. Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills is built at an altitude of 600 meters on 10 hectares of land integrated with Vimala Hills Villa & Resort, a comfortable and serene residential area supported by various facilities such as Flower Hills, Mini Zoo & horse riding facilities, fishing pond, Rabbit & Deer Park, playground & ATV track, lake & canoe, as well as Amphitheater and Helipad.
