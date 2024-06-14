Ledes - The Leading Electrical Conduit & Fitting Supplier in USA & Canada
Ledes leads the industry by exceeding UL and CSA standards. We prioritize safety through continuous technological advancements in electrical conduit & fittings.DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ledes, a global and professional manufacturer & designer of electrical PVC conduits and fittings. With a focus on electrical innovation solutions, LEDES provides a more reliable and safer solution to today’s residential, commercial and industrial electrical challenges.
Products and Compliance
Ledes mainly specializes in the research and development of electrical conduit systems, offers a wide range of product series, including:
UL Standard Products: Schedule 40 & 80 Rigid PVC Conduit, DB 60/100/120 PVC Utilities Duct, Electrical Nonmetallic Tubing(ENT), Standard Elbows(90, 45, 22.5-Degree), Couplings, Terminal Adapters, Single Gang Boxes, Conduit Bodies, ENT Couplings, Slab Boxes, Concrete Wall Boxes and Pipes Straps etc.
CSA Standard Products: Rigid PVC Conduit, DB2 Rigid PVC Conduit, Standard Elbows, Couplings, Terminal Adapters, Gang Boxes, Conduit Bodies, ENT Couplings, Slab Boxes and Concrete Wall Boxes etc.
AS/NZS Standard Products: MD/HD Rigid Conduit, MD/HD Corrugated Conduit, Adaptable Boxes, Junction Boxes, MD/HD Sweep Bend, Standard Bend, Solid Elbows, 90-Degree Elbows, Couplings, Adapters, Straight Tee, and U Clips etc.
Solar Use Products: HD Solar Rigid Conduit, HD Solar Corrugated Conduit, Schedule 40 & 80 Solar Rigid Conduit, Adaptable Boxes, Junction Boxes, Sweep Bend, Solid Elbows, 90-Degree Elbows, Couplings, Adapters, Straight Tee, and U Clips etc.
Low Smoke Halogen Free Product: LSZH Rigid Conduit(MD/HD), LSZH Corrugated Conduit(MD/HD), Schedule 40 & 80 LSZH Rigid Conduit, Adaptable Boxes, Switch Boxes, Junction Boxes, Bends, Elbows, Adapters, Couplers and U Clips etc.
Products are certified to UL651, UL1653, CSA C22.2 No.211.2, CSA C22.2 No.211.1, CSA C22.2 No.227.1, IEC, CE, and AS/NZS 2053 to ensure compliance with industry standards and requirements, and provide safe and reliable protection for electrical systems.
With its professionalism, Ledes’ conduit products have been widely used in many large-scale projects worldwide. Some well-known projects include the CHPE Power Project in US, Connecticut Apartment Project, Melbourne Metro Tunnel project, A.B.Brown Station Project, ASB 2.6GW project in Saudi Arabia, and the PV2 photovoltaic project in ABU Dhabi.
A Safer Electrical Solution
Ledes' innovation is not only reflected in continuously upgrading its products, but also in challenging higher standards beyond mere compliance. For instance, the solar conduits and fittings undergo uninterrupted testing for 1440 hours in UV testing equipment without experiencing significant performance degradation. This not only surpasses the standard requirements but also showcases Ledes' consideration for extreme and harsh weather conditions, aiming to maximize the protection of construction workers and the normal operation of equipment.
Furthermore, in the UL fire rating tests, standard PVC conduits typically achieve UL94V-2 or UL94V-1 ratings, which are considered passing grades. However, Ledes has conducted tests on hundreds of new formulas and raw materials, resulting in an upgrade of their entire conduit range to the highest UL94V-0 fire rating, enhancing safety by 30%.
To further enhance the competitiveness of their products, Ledes has already upgraded their LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) Conduit and fittings series, currently offering third-generation products. The key advantage of the low-smoke halogen-free conduit series is that it releases only a small amount of black smoke and produces no toxic gases during combustion. This not only contributes to environmental friendliness but also buys valuable time for rescue personnel in case of fire or other hazardous situations.
Comprehensive After-sales Service
Sales are just the beginning, and service is the key to interacting with customers. To this end, Ledes has invested in a customer service team to provide customers with timely and effective pre-sales and after-sales services. Ledes is proud to announce that the results of its customer satisfaction survey for 2023 are 99.65%, whether in terms of response time, service effectiveness and other aspects.
The comprehensive after-sales service system is also the reason for customers to feel more at ease. When handling cases such as customer complaints, the Ledes customer service team can fully consider customers and provide perfect solutions and professional suggestions to help customers solve problems.
About Ledes
Ledes has been in the electrical conduit industry for over 14 years, catering to a diverse range of applications, including infrastructure, bridge tunnels, photovoltaic power stations, hospitals, schools, airports, and civil installations. Ledes is not only a manufacturer and designer, but also a custom specialist in electrical conduit. It is customer-oriented and provides customized services according to customers' special needs. Ledes is dedicated to producing the safest and highest-value plastic conduit systems, providing safer and more competitive electrical solutions.
