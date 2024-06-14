Crowne Plaza Geneva Helps People, Planet and Pandas
In 2023, Crowne Plaza Geneva staff offered more than 160 hours of volunteering hours to social causes including cooking for homeless people and helping the WWF.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has recertified the Crowne Plaza Geneva in Switzerland. Crowne Plaza Geneva is a stylish business hotel located only a 15 minute bus ride away from the Geneva City Centre. First certified in 2019, the hotel has been continuously improving its sustainability strategy with new initiatives and actions implemented last year.
In 2023, Crowne Plaza Geneva staff members offered more than 160 hours of volunteering hours to social causes. This included cooking for homeless people, assisting with cleaning and maintenance of the exteriors of a local charity organization, helping the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) organize Pandathlon, a race for children aimed at raising awareness on endangered species and harvesting grapes for the hotel’s local and organic wine supplier. Staff members were happy to help local community groups and represent the hotel’s CSR initiatives.
The Green Committee at the hotel were also very busy last year ensuring that sustainability practices were successfully maintained and developing new plans for the future. Hotel leaders and Green Committee members attended a workshop run by Climate Fresk. These workshops are designed to raise awareness by educating participants about the fundamental science behind climate change and empowering individuals to take action. Green Committee members were also trained to communicate and raise awareness amongst fellow employees on energy consumption.
The fight against plastic pollution is another notable initiative undertaken by the hotel. General Manager Hans Heijligers outlines the hotel’s plan to eliminate single use plastics.
“The fight against plastic and single-use items began with a census of items by the Green Committee. Once the list had been drawn up, steps were taken to replace or eliminate them. For example, cardboard cups have been completely withdrawn and replaced with water bottles or cups for our colleagues. However, a biodegradable version is offered to our customers. Individual portions of sauces have also been replaced by refillable bottles. The same applies to miniature toiletries. Dispensers are now available in guest bathrooms,” said General Manager, Hans Heijligers.
Minimizing environmental impacts is another key priority at the hotel. As a certified Genève Région –Terre Avenir (GRTA) Ambassador, kitchens use high-quality local food ingredients that are fresh, traceable, and emit low carbon footprints. Environmental protection and wellbeing at work was also detailed in the hotel’s most recent Sustainability Management Plan. In partnership with Les Paniers de Faustine and the Union Maraîchère de Genève, hotel employees can have baskets of vegetables delivered to them by local, seasonal and sustainable producers.
Contact
Camille Montagne
Learning & Development Manager Sustainability
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
