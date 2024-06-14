Delabs Games Introduces New Lawn Mower Karts in Rumble Racing Star
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delabs Games, has announced the addition of two top-tier lawn mower karts to their casual racing game, Rumble Racing Star, along with exciting in-game events.
The new karts include the Nitro, a legendary-tier kart with a powerful booster can design, and the Snuggle Rider, another legendary-tier kart known for its sleek and stable low-profile body.
In addition to the new karts, players can participate in the 'Race for Riches' event and the daily Lawn Mower Boosting Event, running until July 16. During the Lawn Mower Boosting Event, players can choose one of five lawn mowers - Wild Jeep, Nitro, Snuggle Rider, and others - to receive a 50% bonus point reward.
The 'Race for Riches' event boasts a prize pool equivalent to USD 100,000. Players who participate in the races can earn Buggy Track Checker (BTC) points based on their rankings. The top 100 players on the leaderboard and the top 80% of participants will receive significant rewards.
Rumble Racing Star is a multiplayer racing game where players compete globally using lawn mowers. The mobile version offers an optimized user interface, dynamic tracks, and unique karts, providing a distinctive and enjoyable racing experience.
For more information about Rumble Racing Star, follow us on Twitter and Substack.
