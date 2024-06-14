Hotel Il Pellicano: Doing Good for People and Doing Good for the Planet
The hotel is responsible for every aspect of the business that also prioritizes the growth of employees and ensures impacts on local communities are positive.
It is really important to think about how our actions affect others and the world around us. We want to continue demonstrating our love for the planet and Italy...”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe certification was recently awarded to Hotel Il Pellicano in Italy. Kissed by the Tuscan sun and surrounded by the pristine blue Tyrrhenian sea, Hotel Il Pellicano is a timeless Mediterranean hideaway, home to all things slow, stylish and creative. With origins dating back to 1965, the Pellicano style is a combination of freewheeling spirit and old school polish.
— Marie Louise Sciò, CEO & Creative Director of Pellicano Hotels
Marie Louise Sciò, CEO & Creative Director of Pellicano Hotels said, "Our philosophy has always been to offer different experiences to our guests. In this journey towards sustainability, we also wanted to ensure that we are responsible for every aspect of the business, not only, for example, in favoring local producers or reducing plastic use but also in prioritizing the growth of our employees and ensuring that our impact on local communities is as positive as possible.
“Over the years, we have worked on various sustainable initiatives, but during the pandemic, we felt the need to increase our commitment, which is why we decided to embark on a journey towards sustainability called 'The Sweet Doing Good,' which also involves active participation of our guests. Now, perhaps more than ever, it is really important to think about how our actions affect others and the world around us. We want to continue demonstrating our love for the planet and Italy, committing to work with respect and closer collaboration with our communities and beyond.
“We also want to show love for our guests and offer them an increasingly sustainable experience over time. My father's motto is 'to be happily dissatisfied,' so we pay attention to every little detail and strive to continually improve our hospitality offering. Our approach is to create a dialogue between the past and the present, and this leads us to The Sweet Doing Good."
“Il Dolce Far Bene" is a project started by the hotel in 2020 to embrace the concept of "La Dolce Vita" from a different point of view, which also reflects innate ethics for honest luxury and a more conscious approach to travel. This path is based on two pillars - Doing Good for People and Doing Good for the Planet.
Doing Good for People
Around 150 employees work at the hotel, including trainees. The first pillar focuses on activities concerning the personal wellbeing and career prospects of employees, the enhancement of excellence in local businesses and enterprises, and the involvement of guests in behaving responsibly.
Inclusion amongst employees is encouraged through PelliTimes, an internal newsletter containing all kinds of stories and news regarding the Pellicano Hotels group for cross-communication and transparency. In addition, the hotel conducts Employee Value Propositions (EVP) and questionnaires to obtain feedback from staff members on their work experience at the property.
The hotel is member of the prestigious cooperative The Leading Hotels of the World, together with two other properties of the Hotels Pellicano group. In collaboration with nonprofit organizations including MareVivo, Ortogiusto Orbetello, Clean The World, Food Banks and Dynamo Camp, the hotel group carries out various projects and donation drives throughout the year which are supported by guests.
Il Pellicano endeavors to promote and support regional development through working with more local suppliers and the development of various projects such as Argentario & Friends and ISSIMO. The hotel group works with various local brands to create its own merchandising ISSIMO line that reflects Italian culture, traditions and way of life.
Doing Good for the Planet
The other pillar, Doing Good for the Planet, is driven by a sense of duty in preserving the beauty and uniqueness of natural eco-systems surrounding the property.
Il Pellicano has an ongoing commitment to the reduction of CO2 emissions through the adoption of fully renewable energy, use of new equipment with a high energy savings rating and more efficient energy consumption, replacement of all light bulbs with LED lights and installation of electric charging stations for guests' electric cars. for cars in use at the property or by staff members. Water consumption has dropped with the installation of low flow restrictors and filters that reduce the flow of water from taps, and use of timers for watering gardens.
Continual efforts are made to minimize waste with paper and plastic waste reduction strategies currently under development. Measures include offering mini-size food portions to reduce food waste, introducing refillable soap dispenser systems in bathrooms and water dispensers installed in indoor and outdoor common areas. Other green practices include the use of recycled paper within offices and the introduction of fast digital check-in/check-outs to decrease paper consumption, and the option of a turn down service for guests where bed linen is only laundered every other day.
Another recently launched initiative is Meat Free Mondays, which is designed to promote healthier eating by removing meat from menus every Monday and instead offering menus based on local culture and selecting almost entirely non-intensive local suppliers. Food supplies are mainly sourced from the Maremma region. Most wines are from Tuscany while local beverages are also showcased including a gin exclusively created for the hotel.
