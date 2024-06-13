Happy Juneteenth!

Submit Release
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, marking the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to announce the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Despite the Emancipation Proclamation in January of 1863, enslaved African Americans in Texas and other rebellious states were not freed from bondage until years later.

Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the long journey towards freedom and equality endured by African Americans, highlighting their resilience, courage, and perseverance amidst systemic oppression.

Juneteenth celebrates the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and contributions of African Americans, recognizing their legacy of creativity and innovation.

Observing Juneteenth provides an opportunity for reflection, education, and dialogue on the legacy of slavery, the significance of emancipation, and the continuing fight for justice, equality, and human rights for all individuals.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing Juneteenth has a holiday in the City of Boston. Recognizing Juneteenth as a citywide holiday symbolizes Boston's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and social justice, as well as its support for advancing racial equity and dismantling systemic racism.

