Looking forward to Oceans Past

​​​​​​​​​​The Oceans Past Initiative (OPI)​'s upcoming bi-annual hybrid conference is fast approaching! The theme for Oceans Past X is “Historical perspectives on human-ocean interactions: deep understandings for informing ocean futures".



An engaging programme is anticipated with over 100 participants and a stimulating array of topics covered by 4 keynote talks, 61 full length talks, 37 speed talks, and 30 posters. The most popular taxa among the talks this year seems to be the much beloved cod, which even has a whole session around the theme of molecular cod. There are 13 sessions to look forward to encompassing topics such as “Insights from Molecular and Isotopic Studies", “Exploitation, coastal communities and interdisciplinary approaches", “Ocean perceptions, politics and policies", and “History of regional fisheries". A preliminary programme can be found on OPI's homepage.



A cornucopia of topics and themes



​Jason Colby​, a marine environmental historian, kicks off the first day with a keynote talk about historical and future perspectives on the gray whale on the North American Pacific Coast. The second keynote (following an optional social early morning run or swim), comes from Nadia Rubio​, a marine biologist, who will discuss her work on unveiling the presence of sawfish in the Yucatán Peninsula area. On day three, the keynote will be given by Anna Clark, an Australian historian who will be telling us about "The Beach as Archive". On the final day, our keynote will be given by marine ecologist and paleoecologist, Bryony Caswell​ on geological and historical perspectives on marine functional connectivity.

The full programme is a cornucopia of topics and themes. There are a number of talks studying marine animals, a lot of fish and marine m​ammals but also seabirds and sea turtles. The study of past and present human behaviours and values are also at the heart of a number of talks, including multidisciplinary perspectives on fisheries and exploitation histories, explorations of how we preserve our cultural and natural marine heritage, and understanding of coastal community interactions with the ocean and seas over time.



Engaging new researchers



In recent years, OPI has really strived to engage early career researchers and researchers from outside North America and Europe. With ICES support, OPI has been able to provide at least partial funding to 17 early career researchers, enabling their participation in the conference. Early career researchers​​ are further supported by reduced registration and excursion fees.

Participants with a plethora of academic backgrounds will join from 19 countries and their presentations will span a wide geographic, temporal, disciplinary, and taxonomic range. From machine learning, historical literature, to ancient DNA - there is sure to be something in store for those joining.

Social events​



Oceans Past X also has a lively social programme with an evening poster session and reception on 25 June, evening out in Falmouth on 26 June, a night at the local Maritime Museum on 27 June, and an excursion out onto the water on 28 June, the final afternoon of the conference.



Register now

If you plan to attend Oceans Past X in person, you must register by Friday 14 June. After this deadline, participants can only register as an online participant, which is open until 21 June.

All registration options can be found online.

Find all information about Oceans Past X and register​.​

