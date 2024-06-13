New commercial vehicle inspection station near Terrace improves road safety

CANADA, June 13 - Travel will be safer for all drivers along Highway 16 in northwestern B.C. as a new commercial vehicle inspection station has officially opened ahead of schedule, just east of Terrace.

The new station incorporates advanced transportation technology to expedite the inspection process for commercial vehicles, saving drivers time, fuel and money. It also provides a rest area for drivers, especially those operating long-haul trucks.

“This new inspection station means commercial transport operators now have a clean and safe place to rest, and people in the northern region can get the goods and supplies they need,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It means safer roads for everyone.”

For commercial drivers, the new station includes advanced technology like over-height detectors, automatic vehicle identification (AVI) and weigh-in-motion (WIM) technology, which checks the height, weight and safety credentials of registered vehicles at highway speeds without requiring them to leave the highway. In addition, the new tire anomaly and classification system improves safety by detecting missing or underinflated tires.

“The opening of this new facility will significantly enhance mobility for both local and long-haul commercial drivers,” said Pablo Rodriguez, federal Minister of Transport. “It will improve supply chain efficiency, reduce traffic disruptions and improve driver safety along the important Highway 16 trade corridor in British Columbia.”

Long-haul commercial drivers will benefit from additional parking spaces designated for rest. Washrooms will be accessible during office hours, supplemented by rest-area toilets that are always accessible. Local and commercial drivers will see a decrease in traffic disruptions and delays because the new station is located further away from the highway 16 and 37 intersections.

“The new inspection station is a significant addition to our northern region, enhancing safety for everyone on the road. The BC Trucking Association is so pleased to see this development come to fruition,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO, BC Trucking Association. “This means carriers and drivers operating along this busy route will have the opportunity to access advanced technology to ensure their loads are secure, and it serves as a much-needed rest area.”

The facility also includes parking for the public and oversize vehicles, and will support short-term truck parking (five stalls), overnight truck parking (10 stalls), refrigeration unit plug-ins, Wi-Fi and oversize-vehicle staging for inter-regional transport trips.

The $34.3-million project was jointly funded, with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure providing $19.2 million and Transport Canada providing $15.1 million.

Construction was completed by IDL Projects Inc. nearly six months ahead of schedule.

Quick Facts:

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) promotes compliance within the commercial transport sector by enforcing acts and regulations designed to improve vehicle fitness and driver accountability to help keep people safe.

CVSE completes, on average, more than 25,000 inspections per year, issuing violation tickets and removing unsafe vehicles from the provincial roadways daily.

Weigh2GoBC selectively allows commercial carriers to bypass Weigh2GoBC inspection stations (weigh scales) saving time, fuel and money and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Province has six inspection stations equipped with AVI technology, and five inspection stations equipped with both AVI and WIM technology.

Work on additional sites with both AVI and WIM is underway.

Learn More:

To learn more details about the Terrace Commercial Vehicle Inspection Station project, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/terracecvis

To learn more about Weigh2Go, including weigh-in-motion technology, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/weigh2gobc