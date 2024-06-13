APG’s 4cc Recyclable Dispenser: Innovation in Sustainability
We are dedicated to providing our clients with eco-friendly options that do not compromise on quality or functionality.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG) is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the 4cc Recyclable Dispenser (APG-833296). Recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its recyclability, this eco-conscious dispenser is set to revolutionize the cosmetic packaging industry. The 4cc dispenser is designed to meet the needs of modern consumers seeking sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions.
— Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG
"The launch of our 4cc Recyclable Dispenser marks a significant milestone in APG's commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with eco-friendly options that do not compromise on quality or functionality."
APG's new dispenser boasts a high output, making it ideal for a variety of products including body wash, shampoo, cleanser, and lotion. It offers customization options such as custom color, hot stamp, embossing, debossing, gloss, or matte finish. Additionally, the pump's design, paired with a clip lock, ensures it is perfect for e-commerce functionality.
"With the growing demand for sustainable packaging, our 4cc Recyclable Dispenser addresses both environmental concerns and the need for high-quality packaging solutions," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "We are excited to offer a product that supports our clients' sustainability goals while maintaining the exceptional performance they expect from APG."
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, CEO, APG has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. APG’s reputation is built on its dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability.
The 4cc Recyclable Dispenser is part of APG's broader commitment to eco-friendly practices. As a women-owned company, APG prioritizes sustainable and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG is equipped to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
For more information about APG and its innovative packaging solutions, please visit our website at https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com. Join us in our mission to create a more sustainable future for the beauty and personal care industry.
