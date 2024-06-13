Lane Switch Scheduled on WYO 390

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will implement the next traffic shift on Wyoming State Highway 390 on Saturday, June 15, weather permitting. The shift will accommodate continued paving of the intersection at Wyoming State Highway 22.

What to expect:

· Timing: The shift is expected to be in place by 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.

· Changes: The two southbound WYO 390 lanes approaching the intersection and the northbound lane on WYO 390 will shift west to accommodate concrete paving on the eastern portion of WYO 390. The left lane on WYO 22 to WYO 390 will be in the same location on WYO 22, but will then continue on the new shifted lane on WY 390 northbound. Right-turning traffic off WYO 390 will use the new concrete pavement to the west and then yield to the WYO 22 westbound traffic at the end of the concrete pavement.

· Delays: Drivers traveling through the intersection overnight on Friday, June 14 and in the early hours on Saturday morning should anticipate short delays as crews work to move barriers in preparation. You may also experience occasional short stops in the next few weeks as flaggers assist construction trucks through traffic. However, WYDOT anticipates minimal delays.

· Of note: Traffic between Wilson and Jackson on WYO 22 will be noticeably reduced for the next couple of weeks while Teton Pass remains closed. However, it’s important that drivers remain alert and travel slowly through the construction zone.

Crews are hoping to have the intersection in its final configuration by the end of the month and plan to move traffic onto the first phase of the new bridge before the 4th of July holiday. Unforeseen circumstances may necessitate adjustments to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to keeping the public informed. WYDOT prioritizes the safety of all travelers and construction crews. Please reduce speed while traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to adjusted traffic patterns, signage, and flaggers’ instructions.

Sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html, for construction updates. Check Google Maps for real-time traffic conditions and travel time estimates. For your convenience, we’ve put a trip planner directly on the project website at wy22wilsonsrb.com, where you can also find project progress details and information about upcoming work. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit WYDOT’s web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver . The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.