ArtVersion Creative Agency Claims Dual Title as Clutch Global and Champion Winner
Creative agency, ArtVersion, was given a dual title by Clutch as a Global and Champion winner for their renowned digital design capabilities.
Continuous innovation is something that we as a team are extremely proud of, and continuously strive to achieve with every project we undertake.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVersion digital design agency was honored as a dual recipient by Clutch for their work as an exceptional leader in digital design.
— Petra Campbell, ArtVersion Art Director
ArtVersion was selected with this honor based on the team’s expertise in the industry and ability to deliver top-notch services to the clients they work with. The selection process is also calculated based on the overall feedback they receive from their clients through reviews. This title recognition is notable as it is provided to industry changemakers on a global scale, however, it also placed the digital design agency in the top 10% of companies for the fall of 2023.
“Continuous innovation is something that we as a team are extremely proud of, and continuously strive to achieve with every project we undertake. To be recognized by Clutch, and even more importantly, by the brands we’ve worked with, is an amazing honor,” says ArtVersion’s Art Director, Petra Campbell.
Clutch Global Awards showcase the best in the B2B service industry worldwide and help industry leaders find the best companies to work with. They are a recognized platform with more than 1 million business leaders that utilize Clutch to be entrusted with the best service providers for their specific business needs. This is their sixth consecutive year hosting the Global Awards for the top companies worldwide.
With the growth of the digital world in a constant state of change and innovation, the ArtVersion team prides itself on always seeking new ways to help brands elevate their digital presence. From web design, UI/UX design, graphic design, and branding, ArtVersion’s portfolio of clients is composed of a variety of industries and works to create experiences that transform companies while aligning with business objectives.
Most notably, the team achieved over 17 awards for their collaboration with Legat Architects, and their website/brand refresh, earlier this year. ArtVersion prioritizes bringing visions to life, while also finding future-forward ways to boost innovative design thinking, that helps brands with conversions, scalability, and a modern-day digital presence.
For the creative agency, their approach is a combination of over twenty years in the industry and exceeding their client’s vision for projects in digital and print, no matter the rapid pace of the design world. “For us, it is about helping our clients feel empowered and emboldened by their digital presence,” Campbell adds. “Design has the power to truly modernize and future-proof their design language and ensure today’s standards on usability. Ultimately, that’s what creates the best user experience.”
To learn more about ArtVersion, visit: ArtVersion.com
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world.
