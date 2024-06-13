Governor issues statement on Supreme Court decision preserving access to widely used abortion medication 

SANTA FE – Today, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected an effort to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of 23 Governors committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom, issued the following statement:

“We must not forget that Republicans in Congress and dozens of states across the country continue working to ban abortion and end patients’ access to critical reproductive health care services.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade two years ago stripped women of a fundamental freedom. Since then, extreme abortion bans have been imposed in 21 states, many with zero exceptions for rape or incest. Women are being denied essential care, forced to travel hundreds of miles, or even go to court to plead for life-saving treatments. The stakes could not be higher for women.

We must protect reproductive freedom on all fronts, including family planning, contraception, abortion, and IVF. Women deserve the fundamental right to make their own reproductive health decisions,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.