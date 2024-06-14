Beatroot Signs New Orleans-Based Creative Collective Glbl Wrmng to Distribution and Publishing Admin Deal
Upcoming single "Too Hot to Handle" drops on June 15thNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatroot, a leading artist empowerment with distribution company that is part of the Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family, has signed a music distribution and publishing administration deal with Glbl Wrmng, a dynamic collective of New Orleans-based creatives. Under the deal, Beatroot will take over back-office functions for the collective while offering its artists unparalleled opportunities in digital marketing, project management, and A&R insights to help them broaden their audience.
The collaboration will kick off with the release of Glbl Wrmng’s new single "Too Hot to Handle" on June 15th. This highly anticipated track showcases the collective's innovative spirit and commitment to elevating the voices of POC artists. To pre-save the track, visit https://beatroot.ffm.to/toohottohandle.
Glbl Wrmng is a collective of New Orleans natives and based creatives, including songwriters, lawyers, producers, visual and performing artists, publishers, singers, musicians, emcees, engineers, managers, photographers, activists, curators, and more. Led by award-winning emcee/producer Pell and songwriter/producer Nate “Suave” Cameron, who is also a cultural curator and management team member of the Grammy-nominated Tank and The Bangas, Glbl Wrmng is dedicated to changing the narrative for POC artists by providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive.
The collective aims to produce a series of collaborative projects, music recordings, and workshops that not only foster collaboration and unity among young Hip-Hop and visual artists but also serve as a catalyst for artist development, music business incubation, and education on key areas such as artist sustainability, licensing, and publishing. By addressing the historic exploitation of POC artists in New Orleans and other urban epicenters, Glbl Wrmng seeks to create a cultural climate where artists and creators are prioritized financially, creatively, and otherwise.
“Glbl Wrmng is doing great work in New Orleans elevating diverse creators, and their mission aligns perfectly with ours: to give artists the opportunity to achieve global reach without leaving home,” said Tony D. Alexander, President and Managing Director of MIME. “We’re happy to take over their back-office tasks so they can focus on creating, and we’re excited to see what they come up with in the future.”
“Working with Beatroot just makes sense, as we’re both dedicated to empowering artists and changing the cultural landscape of the music industry,” said Pell, Co-Founder of Glbl Wrmng. “We have a lot of big things coming up and can’t wait to share them with the music community in New Orleans and beyond,” added Nate Cameron, CEO of Glbl Wrmng.
For more information about Beatroot and Glbl Wrmng, visit http://beatroot.com and http://glblwrmng.com.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in Hip-Hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading artist empowerment with distribution company; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit http://mimecorp.com.
