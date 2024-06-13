Statement by Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström on death sentences against Swedes in Iraq

SWEDEN, June 13 - Iraq’s chargé d'affaires was urgently summoned to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs today. At the meeting, Sweden’s protests against death sentences issued to Swedes in Iraq, and demands that the sentences not be enforced, were conveyed. Demands that Iraq respect its international commitments on consular matters were also conveyed. A further aim of the meeting was to demand additional information.

Although much remains unclear, the situation is a serious one. Sweden’s and the EU’s position on the death penalty is very clear. We condemn the use of the death penalty. We oppose it always, everywhere and regardless of the circumstances.