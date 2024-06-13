Thursday, June 13
Pacific Northwest still cool on built-to-rent houses
Despite a chronic need here for affordable housing, the national trend to build houses for rent, not for sale, hasn’t gained traction in the Pacific Northwest. With mortgage rates perched near record highs for the year, there has been a proliferation of such housing in many communities across the U.S. They offer residents property management perks without down payments or long-term commitments — and no mortgages. Continue reading at Axios. (Sarah Grillo)
Unanimous Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. The nine justices ruled that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and the FDA’s subsequent actions to ease access to it. The case had threatened to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, including in states where abortion remains legal. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Allen G. Breed)
For older renters, Western WA’s housing boom can sow insecurity
Data analysis by AARP shows 6,889 adults 55 and older are expected to experience homelessness this year in Washington state. The homeless population is getting older nationally and locally. The median home sale price in King County has topped $1 million. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Seattle metro area is nearly 1,900/month. “We have skyrocketing housing costs here in the Puget Sound,” said Cathy McCaul, AARP Washington’s advocacy director. “The more marginalized and more vulnerable in the community are feeling more susceptible to these shifts. Especially if you’re on a fixed income it is doubly, triply, more difficult to maintain stable housing.” Continue reading at Crosscut. (Genna Martin)
Axios
Pacific Northwest still cool on built-to-rent houses
Supreme Court preserves abortion pill access after tossing challenge.
Capital Press
Farmworker pay rules face suits from both sides
9th Circuit weighs Endangered Species Act pre-emption of Klamath water rights
Editorial: A ‘fanciful’ plan for Washington’s energy future
Editorial: We must get real about looming water crisis
Columbian
Thefts of charging cables pose yet another obstacle to appeal of electric vehicles
More Clark County street drugs include more than one illicit substance. Combination makes treatment more difficult
Everett Herald
Pride flag vandalism raises concerns on Whidbey Island
How will radio collars work on reintroduced grizzlies in North Cascades?
As deadly overdoses decline, Snohomish County builds on what’s working
Free Snohomish County program offers training for manufacturing careers
How can Edmonds make new schools more sustainable? Students have ideas
Editorial: Utilitarian but sturdy restrooms should be a relief
The Inlander
Cannabis is a growing business, but Olympia is limiting its impact in Spokane County
Lime returns to Spokane later than usual with a stricter city contract that aims for ‘more accountability’
As Instagram updates its features to prevent youth cyberbullying, Inland Northwest organizations weigh in on how social media affects the communities they serve
News Tribune
You might see picketers today outside a Tacoma hospital. Here’s what’s happening
Thinking of walking your dog without a leash? Tacoma leash law violators face $513 fine
Drivers should expect delays on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge this weekend during repairs
New York Times
Live Updates: Supreme Court Maintains Broad Access to Abortion Pill
Supreme Court, in Starbucks Ruling, Curbs Labor Regulator’s Authority
Olympian
Olympia volunteers repaint ‘Rainbow Rails’ after longtime attraction was defaced
What will civilian oversight of law enforcement look like in Olympia? Now there’s a plan
Peninsula Daily News
Clallam sheriff pursuing $9.6M grant for public safety facility
Port Townsend Leader
Plans to improve ferry system include added service for PT
Washington State Ferries to host two virtual public meetings
Pride features affirmation, inclusivity, visibility, rebellion and love
Puget Sound Business Journal
UW President Ana Mari Cauce to retire next year
Bellevue mayor credits Amazon for city’s affordable housing gains
Seattle Times
Makah Tribe will again be allowed to hunt gray whales off WA coast
Unanimous Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
Spokesman Review
Evacuation level lowered for fire southwest of Spokane
Washington state law requires hospitals to provide emergency abortions, Inslee says
Washington Post
Fed forecasts just one rate cut this year as inflation fight grinds on
WA State Standard
U.S. Supreme Court rejects attempt to limit access to abortion pill
How a college football star helped launch Washington’s new youth mental health helpline
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Popular King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
Gun violence continues to escalate in Seattle, neighborhoods on edge
Senators examine youth vaping epidemic, call for more enforcement over illegal products
Shoreline residents fighting to save trees to be removed in city’s 175th street improvement project
Supreme Court, siding with Starbucks, makes it harder for NLRB to win court orders in labor disputes
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
High bacteria levels close several Seattle-area beaches
Seattle City Council committee approves adding license plate readers to all SPD vehicles
KNKX Public Radio
After nearly 25 years, federal officials approve a limited Makah whale hunt
KUOW Public Radio
Following 3 Seattle area teens’ shooting deaths, community leaders call for structural gun violence solutions
KXLY (ABC)
Grant County person dies of hantavirus, typically carried by rodents
Complaint lodged against Councilman Al Merkel alleging transparency violations
NW Public Radio
Federal grant to help people in northeastern Washington get hooked up to the power grid
Cascadia Daily News
Nooksack Basin treaty tribes want to secure water rights for future generations
EMS reviewing transport data after claims by Lummi Nation of inadequate emergency response
Opinion: Realtors, farmers agree: water adjudication will push sprawl, won’t save salmon
Crosscut
For older renters, Western WA’s housing boom can sow insecurity
UW President Ana Mari Cauce announces plans to step down in 2025
The Urbanist
County’s Plan for Redeveloping Downtown Campus Still Shrouded in Mystery