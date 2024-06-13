MPD Searching for Driver in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that killed a man and injured his wife.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at approximately 12:17 p.m., a white Ford Taurus with dark tinted windows was traveling eastbound in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, and crossing Naylor Road. At the intersection, a 62-year-old man was walking with his wife crossing Alabama Avenue in or near the crosswalk at Naylor Road. The Ford struck both pedestrians and continued eastbound, dragging the man underneath the car and through a parking lot. The man was dislodged from under the car in the 2900 block of Denver Street, Southeast, and the striking vehicle fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 62-year-old Alton Kelly, of Southeast.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later located empty by officers canvassing the area. The driver has not been located.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24089348

