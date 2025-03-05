Suspect Sought in Washington Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting in Northeast.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25031304