MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 3, 2024, to Monday, June 10, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 3, 2024, through Monday, June 10, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 81 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 3, 2024

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-083-698

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-083-883

Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-084-028

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old David Eric Carter, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-084-064

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of N Street & North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Tarinn Maria Butler, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Counterfeit Tags, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-084-581

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-084-752

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Sig Sauer P-320 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-084-821

A Lorcin L-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Jovan Dewayne Cooper, of Southeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Khristian Champ, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-084-915

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

An FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, an FN FNS-C40 .40 caliber handgun, a Roman Arms Draco Cugir 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle, and a Century Arms C39V2 7.62 caliber assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Kyree Butler, of Southeast, D.C., 63-year-old Austin Carmichael, of Southeast, D.C., and 34-year-old Tamra Ronesha Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-084-977

A Smith & Wesson 632 revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-085-225

A Winchester 12040 GA 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 46th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-085-278

A Ruger Blazer EC9-S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Gregory Michael Chapman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felon, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-085-310

A Kel-tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Anthony Proctor, of Northeast, D.C., for No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-085-465

Thursday, June 6, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Keimontay Holston, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-085-648

A Springfield XD-45 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Deshawn Raphael Loggins, of Glassmanor, MD, 31-year-old Devontino Octavius Yant, of Southwest, D.C., and 27-year-old Tayvon Dais, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-085-921

A Charter Arms Off Duty 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-085-990

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-086-058

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Marcus Skinner, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-086-088

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-086-115

Friday, June 7, 2024

A Palmetto 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-086-400

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old William Standley Proctor, of Accokeek, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-086-463

A Ruger P-97DC .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-086-492

A Ruger Max 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Jermaine Fogg, of Northeast, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-086-571

A BB air rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of 38th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-086-600

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-086-609

A Llama Micro Max .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-086-626