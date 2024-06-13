FDLE’s “Dog Days of Summer” campaign begins tomorrow

June 13, 2024TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) “Dog Days of Summer” social media campaign begins June 14 and will run through Aug. 23 on the agency’s Facebook, X and Instagram accounts.The Dog Days of Summer campaign celebrates the K-9 members of the agency and their handlers. FDLE has K-9 units across the state, primarily working in the electronic and explosives detection areas.The expression “Dog Days of Summer” dates back to the ancient Greeks and Romans and references the stars, particularly Sirius, also called Alpha Canis Majoris or the Dog Star. Ancient Romans believed Sirius contributed to the sun’s heat and thus referred to this extremely hot period as diēs caniculārēs, or “dog days.”Each Friday, FDLE will feature its K-9 teams of dogs and handlers including this year’s newest dogs, Cirill, Zeus and Freyja.is a Yellow Labrador Retriever. He is assigned to Capitol Police Officer William Boyer. Gatsby searches vehicles and mail trucks entering underneath the Capitol.is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix. He is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Getavius “Taye” Zachary. Hunter searches the exterior and interior areas of state offices assigned to Capitol Police.

K-9 Laya is a Golden Retriever born in Colombia. Laya is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Travis Tharp. Laya’s focus is on detection of explosive materials, the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

K-9 Cirill is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepard mix. She is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Jonathan Crawley and is certified in explosive detection.

FDLE Regional K-9 Teams:

K-9 Joze, is a German Shorthaired Pointer working in the Pensacola region. Joze is assigned to Special Agent Vannessa Carmona and is certified in electric storage detection.



K-9 Rocket, Tallahassee, a Black Labrador, joined FDLE in November 2021 after a career change from a service dog to an electronic detection K-9. Rocket is assigned to Special Agent Aida Limongi.

K-9 Zeus is our newest K-9. He is assigned to the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center, and Special Agent Supervisor Garrett Carlisle. Zeus and Carlisle support FDLE Jacksonville’s Cyber/Hi-Tech Crimes Squad.

K-9 Baxter is an English Labrador Retriever. Baxter is assigned to FDLE Orlando Cybercrime Task Force Agent Georgie Torres. He is certified in electronic storage detection.

K-9 Layla, Tampa Bay, joined FDLE in February of 2022. She is an American Labrador assigned to Special Agent Supervisor Ritchie Kaplan and is certified in electronic storage detection.

K-9 Cache is a black English Labrador working in the Fort Myers region. Cache is assigned to Special Agent Justin Gilmer and is certified in electronic storage detection.

K-9 Babs, Miami, is a Yellow Labrador Retriever. Babs is assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami office and regularly works with FDLE in the Miami region on officer-involved shooting investigations.

FDLE’s Wellness K-9 Team:

K-9 Freyja is FDLE’s first therapy dog. She joined FDLE after being rescued from Wakulla Animal Services in 2023. Freyja and her handler, Heather Desguin, work in Tallahassee. Like all FDLE K-9s, she is available to assist other law enforcement agencies upon request for canine therapy functions.



Come out and meet our K-9’s.

As part of FDLE’s Dog Days of Summer campaign, a Children’s Summer Safety Fair is being held in Tallahassee on Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4055 Esplanade Way with a photo booth, K-9 demonstration station, K-9 kissing booth, dog balloon animals and food trucks.

