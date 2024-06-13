Maine DOE ConCEPT Pilot Spotlight: A Successful Intersection of Curiosity and Learning

(Pictured: Students from MSAD 54.)

The Maine Department of Education’s innovative ConCEPT Pilot program has yielded remarkable outcomes, as schools across the state have explored new ways to engage students through questioning protocols and scaffolding conceptual understandings into lessons.

MSAD 54 Teachers

The ConCEPT pilot encouraged schools to view student growth as an ongoing process rather than just a final product. This recognition allowed educators to emphasize the importance of the journey itself, valuing the development of critical thinking, inquiry skills, and curiosity. One standout example of this success is MSAD 54, where Margaret Chase Smith School (MCSS) fifth-grade students’ inquiries about space culminated in a captivating interactive exhibition done by Skowhegan High School students.

At Skowhegan, the project began with a simple yet profound step: listening to the questions of fifth-grade students. These young learners’ curiosity about what lies beyond the horizon led to a series of inquiries that were meticulously explored and answered by high school students. The outcome of this project was a dynamic exhibition where Skowhegan High schoolers conducted mini-demonstrations addressing the MCSS fifth graders’ questions.

Ellie Quinn, a junior at Skowhegan High School, shared her thoughts on the initiative: “This type of learning addresses students’ curiosities and increases both high school and elementary students’ engagement.” Quinn’s sentiment highlights a key success factor of the pilot: fostering a learning environment where students’ natural curiosity drives their educational journey.

Another Skowhegan junior, Aiden McKinna, reflected on the depth of understanding gained through the project. “I picked black holes to learn about as a result of students’ questions. By learning about black holes and presenting it to students, I have a deeper understanding of the material.” McKinna’s experience underscores the dual benefit of the program, enhancing both the knowledge of high school students and the engagement of elementary students.

Kaitlin Dixon, a fifth-grade educator whose students participated in the project, emphasized the authenticity of the learning experience: “By having my fifth graders generate and prioritize the inquiry questions, when the final product came about, students had an authentic interest in learning the answers to their questions.”

This approach ensured that the learning process was driven by genuine curiosity, leading to higher levels of engagement and a more meaningful educational experience.

Bailey Green, MSAD 54 high school science teacher, expressed: “I enjoyed the ConCEPT program because it allowed me the opportunity and flexibility to access my students’ learning in ways that fit their learning modalities. It also encouraged my students to be creative and think critically in their learning!”

The high levels of engagement observed among both the elementary students and the high schoolers who served as their expert guides are evidence of the ConCEPT’s pilot success.

To learn more about ConCEPT and other professional learning opportunities available to Maine educators, visit the Interdisciplinary Instruction page.