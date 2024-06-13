Ohio Author Celebrates Fathers in Bestselling Family Saga

Author G.L. Gooding with best-selling books Where Courage Began by G.L. Gooding The Road to Resilience by G.L. Gooding

G.L. Gooding's novels have captured readers' hearts globally, earning spots for both books on bestseller lists for Family Life and Historical Fiction.

Exceptionally well written with a genuine and memorable flair for the kind of 'feel good' narrative fiction that wins literary prizes...fully entertaining, engaging, and memorable...” — Midwest Book Review

Gooding's inspiration came from the harrowing family history revealed by his elderly mother. At just 5 years old, Velma and her 7-year-old sister were left alone in a blizzard to care for their baby brothers. Their mother chose to fight a blinding snowstorm in rural Iowa in hopes of saving the life of their father. This deeply personal memory became the foundation for Gooding's series, illustrating the courage, resilience, and indomitable spirit of a family transformed by unexpected loss.

Gooding says, “The impact of their father dying in the 1920s rocked the young family to the core. This particular father was so loved that his loss can still be felt across the generations. Readers know what death is like from their own lives. My books explore the sadness surrounding Velma’s father and also celebrate the future as she grows up and eventually finds true love with a wonderful man who would become my own Dad.”

A heartfelt tribute to fathers and families everywhere, the first two books are available now in bookstores and online—a memorable gift that is perfect for Father’s Day. Where Courage Began and The Road to Resilience are must-reads for readers who appreciate the strength of the human spirit.

Gooding has confirmed that the third book will hit shelves later this year and the fourth and final book of the popular series will launch in 2025.

ABOUT G.L. GOODING

American novelist G. L. Gooding is the author of five novels that have warmed the hearts of audiences around the globe. Gooding and his wife Sarah live in Chagrin Falls, Ohio with their beloved dog Cooper.

Gooding is significantly visually impaired. After multiple retinal detachments, he faced severe central vision loss while finishing his first novel. Although living with Ocular Histoplasmosis, which has symptoms similar to Macular Degeneration, Gooding has found creative ways to write, edit, and produce his work.

ABOUT THE BOOKS BY G.L. GOODING

Available in paperback, e-book, audio, and even large-print editions, G.L. Gooding’s novels bring the past to life across genres, captivating a wide audience who love historical fiction. His award-winning debut, Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls, is a historical mystery that continues the story of the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life. This literary sequel is available as an audiobook, narrated by industry legend George Guidall.

Gooding’s second novel, Yellum, shifts to a faith-related narrative, exploring the life story of the special donkey who carried Mary to Bethlehem for the birth of Christ. This touching animal adventure is available in both print and audio formats, with the audiobook narrated by emerging talent Katherine E.D. Swift.

In his third book, Murder in Minnesota, Gooding blends historical fiction with mystery, taking readers on a suspenseful road trip with a ragtag group of friends in 1970s America.

His fourth and fifth novels, Where Courage Began and The Road to Resilience, form the cornerstone of the Velma’s Story series, inspired by his mother's life. These books depict the challenges and triumphs of rural America in the early-to-mid-1900s, highlighting the resilience of the human spirit. Through compelling storytelling and authentic historical detail, Gooding offers an unforgettable glimpse into the strength and determination of his family’s past.

