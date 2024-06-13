Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet in Hays on June 20

For Immediate Release:

June 13, 2024

Contact:

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

jessica.ward@ks.gov

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center in Hays. The hybrid meeting will begin at noon and conclude once all agenda items are covered. While all are welcome to attend, interested parties need not be physically present to participate; Instructions for participating via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming can be accessed HERE by clicking “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

During the public meeting, Commissioners will vote on:

Changing the term “nuisance” to “invasive” in the following regulations: K.A.R. 115-7-3 Fish; taking and use of baitfish or minnows K.A.R. 115-7-9 Weigh-in black bass fishing tournaments K.A.R. 115-7-10 Fishing; special provisions

Adding a requirement for those who apply for a commercial fish bait permit to show proof that they have completed KDWP’s online Aquatic Invasive Species Certification Course K.A.R. 115-17-3 Commercial fish bait permits; requirement application and general provisions

Updating select length and creel limits for sportfish species K.A.R. 115-25-14 Fishing; creel limit, size limit, possession limit, and open season



Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, Commissioners will welcome public comment on non-agenda items, and then hear an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a brief legislative update.

A general discussion on turkey regulations will follow before Commissioners hear several workshop session items – proposed regulation changes that may be voted on at a future date.

The complete agenda, including a list of workshop items being heard on June 20, 2024, can be accessed HERE.

Before adjourning, Commissioners will once again set aside time for public comment on non-agenda items.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the Independence Gun Club Heritage Center in Independence.

###